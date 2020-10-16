UK’s Raab: Disappointed and surprised by the EU’s position on Brexit

“We are disappointed and surprised by the European Union (EU) position on Brexit,” the UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in response to the EU’s ultimatum of deciding on the Brexit fate.
He added: “We cannot have to make all the compromises on Brexit.”
Further comments
“We are close to a deal.”
“EU wants UK fisheries to be under their rules.”
“A deal also 'depends on the other side'.”
“With goodwill on both sides, we can get there.”
Market reaction
On Raab’s optimism about the Brexit deal, the GBP/USD pair bounced-off daily lows of 1.2883.
The spot now trades at 1.2912, modestly flat on the day.
