UK's Prime Minister Boris Johnson on a call to German Chancellor Merkel

Reuters reports that the UK's Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed with German Chancellor Merkel the global coronavirus response, foreign policy and Britain's future relationship with the EU on Tuesday.

"On the future relationship, the prime minister underlined the UK's commitment to working hard to find an early agreement out of the intensified talks process," a Downing Street spokeswoman said.

"He also noted that the UK equally would be ready to leave the transition period on Australia terms if an agreement could not in the end be reached."

