GBP/USD bulls looking for a buy-in at a discount below a 31.8% Fib retracement

- GBP/USD bears taking over, but bulls lurking for buy-in opportunities on a renewed surge to the upside.
- DXY falling away, giving life to the G10s with Brexit talks underway.
GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.2541, consolidating and edging just below a 38.2% Fibonacci reatecment between the day's range of 1.2462 and 1.2592.
The bulls stole the show, taking the pound to a four week high as the US dollar was faded across the board.
The lack of progress in the dollar's recovery is leading speculators to continue selling into rallies.
A late CHFT report pertaining to the US holiday showed, at the start of his week, that the USD net positions remained in negative territory for the third consecutive week.
While during this period market sentiment deteriorated, as reflected in global stocks running out of steam, the USD failed to benefit to a full extent from its status of safe haven due to a resurgence of coronavirus cases in the US where a number of states reported a record increase in infections,
analysts at Rabobank explained.
Brexit talks resume
Meanwhile, traders will await any headlines subsequent of the UK's government’s chief Brexit negotiator, David Frost hosting of his EU counterpart Michel Barnier for a private dinner in Downing Street on Tuesday evening.
There is a concern that Brexit negotiations are stuck in the mud as the two sides go face to face throughout this week's negotiations in a bid to revive flagging talks on a trade and security deal.
The meeting follows the abrupt ending to the first round of “accelerated” face-to-face talks last week.
Barnier had complained about a perceived lack of respect and engagement from the British government.
Asked what would be on the agenda for this week's talks, the UK's PM's official spokesman said:
They’re informal talks, so there is no published agenda, but you are fully aware of the range of issues that we need to reach agreement with the EU on. Discussions will cover everything from what the EU calls the level playing field, through to governance structures.
GBP/USD levels
The price action could be giving the bulls a discount, or a break below the highlted Fibonacci reyracements will nulify such an outlook.
-
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Cable edges toward psychological 1.26 where a key Fib level lies
-
EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Break under 0.9000 leaves euro vulnerable to more losses
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2551
|Today Daily Change
|0.0059
|Today Daily Change %
|0.47
|Today daily open
|1.2492
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2495
|Daily SMA50
|1.2424
|Daily SMA100
|1.2451
|Daily SMA200
|1.2694
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.252
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2465
|Previous Weekly High
|1.253
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2252
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2813
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2252
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2499
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2486
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2464
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2437
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2409
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.252
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2548
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2576
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD capped under 1.13 as Lagarde hints at inaction
EUR/USD is trading below 1.13, steady. ECB President Lagarde hinted she will pause in next week's decision while urging leaders to agree on fiscal stimulus. US coronavirus data and Sino-American relations are eyed.
Gold: Bulls await fresh impetus to conquer $1800
The flight to safety theme, in the face of rising coronavirus cases and regional lockdowns globally, drove Gold drove to its highest level since November 2011 just below the $1800 mark. Will it conquer the key level in the day ahead?
GBP/USD holds up around 1.2550 ahead of Sunak's speech
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2550, holding onto its gains. UK Chancellor Sunak is set to lay out the fiscal stimulus plan. Brexit remains deadlocked as PM Johnson told German Chancellor Merkel that Britain could leave without a deal.
Forex Today: Gold eyeing $1,800, dollar mixed, as coronavirus, Hong Kong peg move markets
Markets are looking for a new direction after stocks retreated and the dollar gained some ground on Tuesday. Concerns about coronavirus cases in the US and geopolitical tensions are in play.
WTI looks for a firm direction below $41.00, EIA inventories eyed
WTI recedes from intraday top while also keeping the bounce off daily low near $40.30. Global pressure on China, coronavirus resurgence keeps a lid on the blackgold. European oil giant follows BP and Shell to cut price forecast. EIA Crude Oil Stocks expected to drop 3.4M versus prior fall of 7.195M.