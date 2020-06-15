UK shops see an 80% drop in the visitors in May – BRC

According to the British Retail Consortium (BRC), the UK reported an 81.6 % drop in the number of shoppers visiting the malls, shopping parks etc., in light of the coronavirus pandemic-imposed lockdown.
Key takeaways
The footfall data showed a slight improvement on the 84.7% decline seen in April as some garden centres and homeware shops reopened during May.
BRC Chief Executive Helen Dickinson said: “A mix of low consumer confidence and limits on the number of people able to enter stores mean that many shops will continue to suffer lower footfall – and lower sales – for some time to come.”
