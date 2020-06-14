GBP/USD Price Analysis: Falls below 100-day SMA to battle 1.2500

GBP/USD prints three-day losing streak while testing 23.6% Fibonacci retracement.

MACD flirts with the bears, joins downside break of the key SMA to suggest further weakness in prices.

An ascending trend line from March 20 becomes important support.

GBP/USD drops to 1.2502 amid the initial trading hours of Monday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Cable pair slips below 100-day SMA. Other than the pair’s downside break of the key SMA, MACD histogram also favors the sellers.

As a result, the quote is likely to revisit an ascending trend line from May 20, at 1.2413 now. However, the pair’s further downside will be decisive.

Should the GBP/USD prices manage to portray a daily closing below 1.2413, May 26 top surrounding 1.2360 could lure the bears. Additionally, the sellers’ dominance past-1.2360 might not refrain from challenging the previous month's bottom surrounding 1.2200.

Meanwhile, the pair’s upside break beyond 100-day SMA level of 1.2530 could aim for April month high near 1.2645 whereas 1.2700 might add filters during the pair’s additional rise.

It should, however, be noted that a daily close beyond the monthly top of 1.2813 will push the pair further towards 1.3000 threshold.

GBP/USD daily chart

Trend: Bearish