GBP/USD Price Analysis: Falls below 100-day SMA to battle 1.2500

- GBP/USD prints three-day losing streak while testing 23.6% Fibonacci retracement.
- MACD flirts with the bears, joins downside break of the key SMA to suggest further weakness in prices.
- An ascending trend line from March 20 becomes important support.
GBP/USD drops to 1.2502 amid the initial trading hours of Monday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Cable pair slips below 100-day SMA. Other than the pair’s downside break of the key SMA, MACD histogram also favors the sellers.
As a result, the quote is likely to revisit an ascending trend line from May 20, at 1.2413 now. However, the pair’s further downside will be decisive.
Should the GBP/USD prices manage to portray a daily closing below 1.2413, May 26 top surrounding 1.2360 could lure the bears. Additionally, the sellers’ dominance past-1.2360 might not refrain from challenging the previous month's bottom surrounding 1.2200.
Meanwhile, the pair’s upside break beyond 100-day SMA level of 1.2530 could aim for April month high near 1.2645 whereas 1.2700 might add filters during the pair’s additional rise.
It should, however, be noted that a daily close beyond the monthly top of 1.2813 will push the pair further towards 1.3000 threshold.
GBP/USD daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2501
|Today Daily Change
|-38 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.30%
|Today daily open
|1.2539
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2438
|Daily SMA50
|1.2412
|Daily SMA100
|1.254
|Daily SMA200
|1.2689
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2654
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2474
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2813
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2474
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2601
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2076
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2542
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2585
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2457
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2376
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2278
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2637
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2735
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2817
