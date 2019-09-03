UK PM Johnson: EU won't make a concession until they know UK parliament won't block Brexit

Additional comments from British Prime Minister Johnson cross the wires as he continues to make his case to convince lawmakers to vote against the rebel bill.

"The EU is not going to make a concession until they know UK parliament won't block Brexit," Johnson argued and said that he will commit to updating parliament regularly on Brexit. "If we fail to deliver Brexit we risk incurring fatal lack of trust in democracy," Johnson reiterated.

Johnson's remarks had little to no impact on the British pound and the GBP/USD pair is now consolidating its daily gains below the 1.21 mark.