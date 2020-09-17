UK PM Johnson: EU is being 'abusive' to Britain, risking four decades of friendship – The Sun

The European Union (EU) is being 'abusive' to Britain and risking four decades of friendship, said the UK Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson in an interview with The Sun.

This comes after the PM said on Wednesday, he had full confidence that Britain and the EU would avoid a potentially disastrous cliff-edge no-deal at the end of this year.

Earlier today, US Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden warned that there will be no US-UK trade deal if Britain fails to honor the Northern Irish peace deal.

Market reaction

GBP/USD failed to sustained the bounce above 1.2950, now trading at 1.2944, down 0.15% on the day. Looming Brexit risks continue to hurt the pound while the US dollar cheers the Fed optimism.