US Presidential Candidate Biden: No trade deal unless UK respect N. Irish peace deal

The UK must respect the Northern Irish peace treaty or there will be no US trade deal, the US Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden warned in a tweet on Thursday.

Key quotes

“Can’t allow the Good Friday agreement that brought peace to Northern Ireland to become a casualty of Brexit.”

“Any trade deal between the US and UK must be contingent upon respect for the agreement and preventing the return of a hard border. Period.”

GBP/USD reaction

The pound shrugs-off the above comments, as GBP/USD remains pressured by broad-based US dollar strength, courtesy of the upbeat Fed outcome.

At the press time, the cable drops 0.20% to 1.2936, having hit a daily low of 1.2901.