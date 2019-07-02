UK PM candidate Johnson: Brexit is 'existential' for both Conservative and Labour parties

Boris Johnson, one of the candidates to succeed British Prime Minister Theresa May, is now crossing the wires, via Reuters, delivering the key quotes listed below.

"United States is a spiritual and intellectual and cultural child of the United Kingdom."

"I will never allow EU or anyone else to create a division down the Irish sea between N. Ireland and the rest of the UK."

"Labour's Corbyn is a very feeble leader."

"Our politicians face a choice: seen to be undermining democracy or get Brexit over the line."

"Brexit is existential for both the conservative and labour parties."

"Parliament will not ultimately frustrate Brexit."

"I am a proud free-market, low tax conservative, we should send out an open and tolerant message to the world."

"We could do free ports and tax-free zones in UK, including Belfast."

"I have plans for six free ports in UK."

The British pound pays little to no mind to the PM candidates' remarks and the GBP/USD pair was last seen virtually flat on the day at 1.2635.