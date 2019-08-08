UK PM Boris Johnson says parliament should honour the Brexit vote and leave the EU on Oct. 31st

UK PM Johnson reassuring Brexiteers that a deal can be done in time.

PM Johnson hopes EU partners will show common sense and goodwill and compromise.

UK PM Johnson's comments came though recently saying that parliament should honour the Brexit vote and leave the EU on Oct. 31st.

Additional comments:

We think there is a good Brexit deal to be done but of course we are preparing for a no-deal.

We are working hard to get a Brexit deal.

Hope EU partners will show common sense and goodwill and compromise.

Once we get a change to the Irish backstop there is a good deal to be done.

Every possibility for EU to show flexibility ‘and I am confident they will’.

FX implications:

This just enhances the hard Brexit trade as Johnson shows his commitment to leaving one way or the other on the 31st Oct and weighs on GBP.