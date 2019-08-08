GBP/USD technical analysis: Intraday rollercoaster settles near the 1.2135 level

- GBP/USD bear trend remains for the moment intact.
- The levels to beat for bears are seen at 1.2135 and 1.2082 supports.
GBP/USD daily chart
GBP/USD 4-hour chart
GBP/USD 30-minute chart
Additional key levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2137
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|1.2142
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2351
|Daily SMA50
|1.2523
|Daily SMA100
|1.2749
|Daily SMA200
|1.2831
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2192
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2121
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2384
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.208
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2706
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2119
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2148
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2165
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2111
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2081
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.204
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2182
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2223
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2253
