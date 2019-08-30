UK household inflation expectations rise to highest since 2013 - Citi/Yougov poll

A survey from the US bank Citi and pollsters YouGov showed on Friday, the UK households’ inflation expectations in the year ahead rose in August to their highest level since 2013 amid increased odds of a no-deal Brexit.

The public expects inflation over the next 12 months to rise to 3.2%, up from 2.9% in July.

The increase could be driven by rising chances of a rupture with the EU on Oct. 31, which could lead to higher consumer prices via tariffs, supply disruptions and weaker sterling.