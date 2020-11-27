UK gov asked MHRA regulator to assess Oxford/Astrazeneca covid-19 vaccine for temporary supply

Reuters has reported that Britain on Friday asked its medicine regulator to assess Oxford University and AstraZeneca's AZN.L COVID-19 vaccine candidate for temporary supply, a step towards beginning a roll-out before the end of the year.
''AstraZeneca expects 4 million doses to be available in Britain by the end of next month, and health minister Hancock is targeting the roll-out to begin before Christmas,'' Reuters wrote.
"We have formally asked the regulator to assess the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, to understand the data and determine whether it meets rigorous safety standards," Hancock said in a statement, reported by Reuters.
"This letter is an important step towards deploying a vaccine as quickly as safely possible."
More key notes
''Britain's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) is already assessing the vaccine in a "rolling review" as data comes in on safety and efficacy.''
''Hancock has also asked the MHRA to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech candidate after it was shown to be 95% effective.''
''Oxford and AstraZeneca AZN.L published interim efficacy results on Monday, which showed that the vaccine could be 90% effective when given as a half dose followed by a full dose.''
''Questions have been raised about the Oxford/AstraZeneca data and the robustness of that result, though the MHRA approved the use of the half-dose/full-dose regime a subgroup received in the trial.''
''Britain's top science adviser said on Thursday that the interim results showed the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine worked.''
Market implications
The pound is already solid on the prospects of a Brexit breakthrough and a faster economic recovery pertaining to a vaccine.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY ignores downbeat Tokyo CPI, trades mixed above 104.00
USD/JPY traders look for strong signals to break the chain of three-day declines. Tokyo CPI slipped below -0.6% forecast, core CPI matched -0.7% expected in November. Risks struggle amid US off, mixed news on vaccine, US-China front. A light calendar can extend the sideways moves.
AUD/USD: Fizzles upside momentum below 0.7400 but bears await clear signals
AUD/USD eases after refreshing the three-month top the previous day, downside have recently been confined though. Chatters surrounding US-China relations, virus woes probe risk-on but absence of the US traders, light calendar elsewhere, limits the moves.
Gold: Bears noting old support for a discount
The price of gold has broken into bearish territory below a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement. In the recent good news in markets, the price of the yellow metal has come under renewed pressure. Bears will seek a discount on a pullback to retest old support, expected to turn resistance.
WTI regains $45.00 even as choppy session limits the moves
WTI fades pullback moves from the highest in nine months. The energy benchmark eased from the multi-day high the previous day as global optimism, mainly fuelled through the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine hopes, fizzled. Also challenging the oil bulls was the US holiday due to Thanksgiving Day.
Black Friday 2020 Discounts!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!