GBP/USD downside contained at 1.3320, returns above 1.3350

- GBP/USD’s rejection from 1.3400 finds support at 1.3320.
- Pound rally falters on Brexit uncertainty.
- GBP/USD is now focusing on 1.3480 – UOB.
The sterling has been rejected on its first attempt to break 1.3400 on Thursday’s early trading and the pair retreated to session lows at 1.3320 where it has found support to return to the mid-range of 1.3300.
Brexit uncertainty hurts the GBP
The pound is losing ground on a thinned Thanksgiving session, retreating from 12-week highs after having rallied in eight out of the last nine trading days. The lack of progress on the Brexit negotiations is undermining GBP bulls while the talks continue in an attempt to bring positions closer in key issues.
The positive sentiment witnessed over the previous weeks was hit on Wednesday after the European Commission president, Ursula van der Leyden, warned that the trade deal is far from certain as UK’s position in the fishing issue us blocking the agreement.
Today, UK finance minister, Rishi Sunak, affirmed that he was confident and hopeful about a post-Brexit deal, although the impact on the pound was muted. The market is awaiting more solid reasons to back the GBP uptrend.
GBP/USD focusing on 1.3480 – UOB
The FX Analysis team at UOB remains bullish on the pair, expecting further rally towards 1.3480: “GBP rose to 1.3394 yesterday before closing at 1.3386 (+0.19%). Momentum is beginning to improve and a break of 1.3400 would shift the focus to the year-to-date high at 1.3481 (there is a minor resistance at 1.3440). All in, the outlook for GBP is deemed as positive as long as it does not move below 1.3280 (‘strong support’ level previously at 1.3250).”
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3357
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0035
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.26
|Today daily open
|1.3392
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.317
|Daily SMA50
|1.3026
|Daily SMA100
|1.3006
|Daily SMA200
|1.2725
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3394
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3305
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3312
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3166
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3177
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.282
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.336
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3339
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3333
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3274
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3244
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3422
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3452
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3511
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
