UK election: Conservatives' lead over Labour narrows to 11 points - Kantar poll

The latest UK election opinion polls conducted bby Kantar showed on Tuesday that the Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson’s Conservative (Tory) Party’s lead over the opposition Labour Party narrows by 7 points over the last week.

Key Findings

“Conservatives’ opinion poll lead to 11 points from 18 over the last week.

Support for Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservatives fell 2 points to 43%, while Labour was up 5 points on 32%. The pro-European Union Liberal Democrats were down 2 points on 14%, while the Brexit Party was up 1 point on 3%.

Kantar surveyed 1,097 people online between Nov. 21 and 25.”

The tightening race between the Conservatives and the opposition Labour appears to bode ill for the pound, knocking-off GBP/USD to fresh session lows of 1.2867. At the press time, the price is a few pips off the lows, but remains -0.17% near 1.2880.