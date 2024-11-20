- United Kingdom's annual CPI jumped 2.3% in October vs. 2.2% estimate.
- British inflation rose to 0.6% MoM in October vs. 0.5% forecast.
- GBP/USD recaptures 1.2700 after UK CPI inflation data.
The United Kingdom (UK) Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose at an annual rate of 2.3% in October after increasing by 1.7% in September, the data released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed on Wednesday.
Data beat the expectations for a 2.2% acceleration and moved back above the Bank of England’s (BoE) 2.0% target. The inflation reading was at its highest level since April, driven by an increase in household energy bills, per ONS.
Core CPI (excluding volatile food and energy items) edged higher by 3.3% YoY in October as against a 3.2% growth in September while outpacing the market forecast of 3.1%.
The UK October Services CPI inflation advanced to 5.0% YoY in October versus September’s 4.9%.
Meanwhile, the UK Consumer Price Index came in at 0.6% MoM in October after no growth in September. The market consensus was for a 0.5% increase in the reported period.
GBP/USD reaction to the UK CPI inflation data
The UK CPI data put a fresh bid under the Pound Sterling, sending GBP/USD back above 1.2700. The pair is trading 0.21% higher on the day near 1.2705, as of writing.
British Pound PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.03%
|-0.24%
|0.47%
|-0.06%
|0.04%
|0.14%
|0.16%
|EUR
|-0.03%
|-0.27%
|0.43%
|-0.09%
|0.01%
|0.11%
|0.14%
|GBP
|0.24%
|0.27%
|0.65%
|0.18%
|0.28%
|0.38%
|0.41%
|JPY
|-0.47%
|-0.43%
|-0.65%
|-0.52%
|-0.42%
|-0.33%
|-0.30%
|CAD
|0.06%
|0.09%
|-0.18%
|0.52%
|0.11%
|0.21%
|0.23%
|AUD
|-0.04%
|-0.01%
|-0.28%
|0.42%
|-0.11%
|0.10%
|0.13%
|NZD
|-0.14%
|-0.11%
|-0.38%
|0.33%
|-0.21%
|-0.10%
|0.03%
|CHF
|-0.16%
|-0.14%
|-0.41%
|0.30%
|-0.23%
|-0.13%
|-0.03%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).
This section below was published at 03:15 GMT as a preview of the UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data.
- United Kingdom’s Office for National Statistics is set to publish the CPI report on Wednesday.
- The annual UK headline CPI inflation is expected to rise in October, with the core figure easing slightly.
- The UK CPI data could signal a BoE December interest-rate cut pause, fuelling a Pound Sterling sell-off.
The United Kingdom’s (UK) Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for October will be published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Wednesday at 07:00 GMT.
The UK CPI inflation report could provide fresh cues on the Bank of England’s (BoE) path forward on interest rates, which will likely have a strong bearing on the Pound Sterling.
What to expect from the next UK inflation report?
The UK Consumer Price Index is set to rise at an annual pace of 2.2% in October after increasing by 1.7% in September, moving back above the BoE’s 2.0% target.
The core CPI inflation is expected to ease slightly to 3.1% YoY in October, compared with a 3.2% reading reported in September.
According to a Bloomberg survey of economists, official data is expected to show that service inflation eased slightly to 4.8% in October from 4.9% in the prior month.
The BoE projected the annual headline CPI to be 2.2% and the services CPI to be 5.0% in October.
Meanwhile, the British monthly CPI is seen rising 0.5% in the same period, compared to the previous reading of 0%.
Previewing the UK inflation data, Societe Generale analysts noted: “We expect base effects and higher utility prices to push headline inflation back above its 2.0% target in October to 2.2% year-over-year (YoY), up from 1.7% YoY in September. More importantly, we see services inflation rising by 0.1 percentage point (pp) to 5% YoY, although the risks are tilted to the downside.”
How will the UK Consumer Price Index report affect GBP/USD?
Following the November 7 decision to cut rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 4.75%, the BoE retained its cautious language on future interest rate cuts. In its policy statement, the central bank reiterated that it would need to stay "restrictive for sufficiently long" to return inflation sustainably to the 2.0% target.
The BoE predicted that the UK Finance Minister Rachel Reeves' Autumn Budget 2024 will increase the GDP size while adding to the inflationary pressures.
Testifying before the UK Parliament’s Treasury Select Committee (TSC) on Tuesday, Governor Andrew Bailey said that reiterated that the Labour government's tax rises reinforce the central bank’s gradual approach to easing interest rates,
Against this backdrop, the UK CPI data holds the key to gauging whether the BoE will pause its easing trajectory following its second rate cut since 2020 earlier this month.
A hotter-than-expected headline and core inflation data would ramp up bets for a BoE pause, lifting the Pound Sterling. In this case, GBP/USD could initiate a sustained recovery from six-week troughs. On the other hand, softer-than-expected inflation readings could exacerbate the pain in the Pound Sterling, smashing the GBP/USD toward 1.2500.
Dhwani Mehta, Asian Session Lead Analyst at FXStreet, offers a brief technical outlook for the major and explains: “GBP/USD holds its recovery mode in the UK CPI data release countdown. However, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) stays below 50, suggesting that downside risks remain intact. Further, the 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) looks to cut the 200-day SMA from above, representing an impending Death Cross on the daily time frame and adding credence to the bearish potential.”
Dhwani adds: “The pair could extend the recovery toward 1.2750 psychological resistance, above which the 200-day SMA at 1.2820 will be challenged. The next upside target is seen at the 21-day SMA at 1.2858. Conversely, the immediate support is seen at the multi-month lows of 1.2597, below which the 1.2500 round level could be tested.”
Inflation FAQs
Inflation measures the rise in the price of a representative basket of goods and services. Headline inflation is usually expressed as a percentage change on a month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) basis. Core inflation excludes more volatile elements such as food and fuel which can fluctuate because of geopolitical and seasonal factors. Core inflation is the figure economists focus on and is the level targeted by central banks, which are mandated to keep inflation at a manageable level, usually around 2%.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) measures the change in prices of a basket of goods and services over a period of time. It is usually expressed as a percentage change on a month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) basis. Core CPI is the figure targeted by central banks as it excludes volatile food and fuel inputs. When Core CPI rises above 2% it usually results in higher interest rates and vice versa when it falls below 2%. Since higher interest rates are positive for a currency, higher inflation usually results in a stronger currency. The opposite is true when inflation falls.
Although it may seem counter-intuitive, high inflation in a country pushes up the value of its currency and vice versa for lower inflation. This is because the central bank will normally raise interest rates to combat the higher inflation, which attract more global capital inflows from investors looking for a lucrative place to park their money.
Formerly, Gold was the asset investors turned to in times of high inflation because it preserved its value, and whilst investors will often still buy Gold for its safe-haven properties in times of extreme market turmoil, this is not the case most of the time. This is because when inflation is high, central banks will put up interest rates to combat it. Higher interest rates are negative for Gold because they increase the opportunity-cost of holding Gold vis-a-vis an interest-bearing asset or placing the money in a cash deposit account. On the flipside, lower inflation tends to be positive for Gold as it brings interest rates down, making the bright metal a more viable investment alternative.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Fresh declines should not be ruled out
AUD/USD came under renewed and strong downside pressure on Wednesday, breaking below the 0.6500 support to hit new two-day lows amid further improvement in the US Dollar.
EUR/USD: There is no life above 1.0600… for now
The resumption of the buying pressure lent extra wings to the Greenback and dragged EUR/USD to the boundaries of the key 1.0500 region, all following another unsuccessful attempt to surpass the key 1.0600 hurdle.
Gold now retargets the $2,700 region
Following a pullback during the European trading hours, Gold regains its traction and climbs toward $2,650. Escalating geopolitical tensions help XAU/USD stretch higher, while rising US Treasury bond yields limit the pair's upside.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH could see 23% decline as investors are potentially rotating to other altcoins
Ethereum (ETH) trades near $3,040 on Wednesday as on-chain data reveals a mix of capitulation and profit-taking among long-term holders. The selling pressure stems from investors potentially rotating into other better-performing altcoins in the past week.
Sticky UK services inflation to keep BoE cutting gradually
Services inflation is set to bounce around 5% into the winter, while headline CPI could get close to 3% in January. That reduces the chance of a rate cut in December, but in the spring, we think there is still a good chance the Bank of England will accelerate its easing cycle.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.