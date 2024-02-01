- The UK central bank is likely to extend the pause on “Super Thursday,” in its first meeting of 2024.
- The Bank of England could hold its restrictive bias, pushing back against early rate-cut bets.
- BoE Governor Bailey’s words and updated forecasts set to inject volatility in the Pound Sterling.
The Bank of England (BoE) is set to hold its policy rate for a fourth meeting in a row on “Super Thursday.” It will be the United Kingdom (UK) central bank’s first policy meeting of 2024, and it is expected to set the direction for the Pound Sterling (GBP) market in the months to come.
Bank of England to hold fire as Bailey takes center stage
The Bank of England is expected to leave the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 5.25% following its policy meeting on Thursday at 12:00 GMT. It’s a so-called “Super Thursday” as the policy announcements will be accompanied by the Monetary Policy Report (MPR) and followed by Governor Andrew Bailey’s press conference at 12:30 GMT.
Markets are currently pricing in about 100 basis points (bps) of rate cuts this year, beginning in the second quarter.
The BoE is seen maintaining its restrictive stance, affirming the narrative of “higher interest rates for longer” while resisting the market’s expectation of early rate cuts. A surprise uptick in the headline annual inflation for December, escalating Middle East geopolitical tensions and the impending impact of higher borrowing costs could dissuade policymakers from leaning in favor of a dovish policy pivot, as yet.
While testifying before the UK Treasury Select Committee (TSC) in early January, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said “as best as we can tell from the monitoring, we have seen that shipping traffic is being affected and rerouted. That will increase shipping prices and costs. Initially, that will be an issue in the monetary policy world and then may feed through into the financial stability world.”
Meanwhile, BoE Deputy Governor Sarah Breeden said following the December policy meeting that “it's important for the monetary policy to be restrictive for an extended period.”
Heading into the BoE’s “Super Thursday”, the UK annual inflation stands at 4.0%, having rebounded from November’s more-than-two-year low of 3.9%. Britain's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) expanded by 0.3% in November after October’s 0.3% decline. Meanwhile, the S&P Global UK Preliminary Services PMI surged to an eight-month high of 53.80 in January from 53.40 in December. Recent data reaffirms a continued bounce in the UK economic activity, allowing the BoE to keep the borrowing costs higher for a longer period.
The focus, however, will also be on the central bank’s updated inflation and growth forecasts, as well as Bailey’s press conference, for fresh insights on the timing of the BoE’s policy pivot. In its November MPR, the BoE Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) said it expected GDP growth to be "broadly flat" in the fourth quarter of 2023 and over coming quarters. It was most likely CPI inflation would return to the 2% target by 2025, the report said.
Previewing the BoE events, analysts at Goldman Sachs noted, "We expect the growth projections in 2025 and 2026 to be revised up. The BoE will revise down its near-term inflation forecasts because of softer consumption data and lower energy prices, with 2% CPI hit by the end of this year - and this may allow for rates to be cut by the spring.”
"We continue to expect the first 25bps cut in May, followed by 25 bps cuts every meeting until Bank Rate reaches 3.0% in May 2025. An earlier cut in March cannot be ruled out entirely, especially if the disinflation process is coupled with further deterioration in growth," the analysts added.
How will the BoE interest rate decision impact the GBP/USD?
If the Bank of England adopts a dovish stance, in the face of downward revisions to the inflation and growth outlook, the odds for a May rate cut would spike and smash the Pound Sterling across the board. A dovish vote split could also add to the bearish bias in the GBP/USD pair. On the other hand, the pair could see a solid recovery rally should the BoE maintain its hawkish rhetoric.
Dhwani Mehta, Asian Session Lead Analyst at FXStreet, offers a brief technical outlook for the major and explains: “Having failed to resist above the critical 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.2705, GBP/USD is testing the 50-day SMA support at 1.2677. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) has breached the midline for the downside, suggesting a negative near-term outlook for the major.”
Dhwani also outlines important technical levels to trade the GBP/USD pair: “Strong support aligns at the January 17 low of 1.2595, below which a drop toward the 200-day SMA at 1.2562 cannot be ruled out. Deeper declines will open floors for a test of the 100-day SMA at 1.2467. On the upside, Pound Sterling buyers need to recapture the 21-day SMA at 1.2705 on a sustained basis for meaningful bullish traction toward the previous week’s high of 1.2775. The next upside barrier is envisioned at the 1.2800 round level.”
Economic Indicator
United Kingdom BoE Interest Rate Decision
The Bank of England (BoE) announces its interest rate decision at the end of its eight scheduled meetings per year. If the BoE is hawkish about the inflationary outlook of the economy and raises interest rates it is usually bullish for the Pound Sterling (GBP). Likewise, if the BoE adopts a dovish view on the UK economy and keeps interest rates unchanged, or cuts them, it is seen as bearish for GBP.Read more.
Next release: 02/01/2024 12:00:00 GMT
Frequency: Irregular
Source: Bank of England
BoE FAQs
What does the Bank of England do and how does it impact the Pound?
The Bank of England (BoE) decides monetary policy for the United Kingdom. Its primary goal is to achieve ‘price stability’, or a steady inflation rate of 2%. Its tool for achieving this is via the adjustment of base lending rates. The BoE sets the rate at which it lends to commercial banks and banks lend to each other, determining the level of interest rates in the economy overall. This also impacts the value of the Pound Sterling (GBP).
How does the Bank of England’s monetary policy influence Sterling?
When inflation is above the Bank of England’s target it responds by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is positive for the Pound Sterling because higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls below target, it is a sign economic growth is slowing, and the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit in the hope businesses will borrow to invest in growth-generating projects – a negative for the Pound Sterling.
What is Quantitative Easing (QE) and how does it affect the Pound?
In extreme situations, the Bank of England can enact a policy called Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the BoE substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. QE is a last resort policy when lowering interest rates will not achieve the necessary result. The process of QE involves the BoE printing money to buy assets – usually government or AAA-rated corporate bonds – from banks and other financial institutions. QE usually results in a weaker Pound Sterling.
What is Quantitative tightening (QT) and how does it affect the Pound Sterling?
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse of QE, enacted when the economy is strengthening and inflation starts rising. Whilst in QE the Bank of England (BoE) purchases government and corporate bonds from financial institutions to encourage them to lend; in QT, the BoE stops buying more bonds, and stops reinvesting the principal maturing on the bonds it already holds. It is usually positive for the Pound Sterling.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles near 1.0800 ahead of EU inflation data
EUR/USD is battling 1.0800, consolidating losses early Thursday. Fed Chair Powell highlighted the need for inflation figures to reflect the Fed's 2% ceiling, pushing back against early rate cut bets and boosting the US Dollar. Focus now shifts to the EU inflation data.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.2650 on BoE's 'Super Thursday'
GBP/USD is falling back toward 1.2650 in European trading on 'Super Thursday'. Broad US Dollar rebound following the Fed aftermath and pre-BoE policy announcements cautious trading weigh on the pair. Bailey's presser will be closely watched.
Gold looks north with a triangle breakout in play
Gold price is back in the green, on its way to retest the two-week high of $2,056 set on Wednesday. The US Dollar is fading its uptick amid a renewed appetite for risk assets, as markets cheer China’s fiscal support while assessing the US Federal Reserve interest rate outlook.
Two scenarios for Bitcoin price 88 days away from halving
Bitcoin trades sideways around $42,000 on Thursday, recovering slightly from the $42,276 low seen on Wednesday after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said that inflation is “still too high” and a March rate cut is not likely.
UK BoE Decision Preview: Interest rates to remain unchanged as focus shifts to path toward cuts
The Bank of England is set to hold its policy rate for a fourth meeting in a row on “Super Thursday.” It will be the United Kingdom central bank’s first policy meeting of 2024, and it is expected to set the direction for the Pound Sterling market in the months to come.