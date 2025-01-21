US President Trump: Thinking in terms of 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he intends to impose 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico next week.

Key quotes

“We’re thinking in terms of 25% on Mexico and Canada.”



“I think February 1.”



“I think we’ll do it Feb. 1. On each.”

Trump said he is not ready for that yet while floating the idea of a universal tariff.

The US President also signed his executive order (EO) that will 'unleash' energy production.

He added that his administration “will straighten out deficit with EU with tariffs or by them buying our oil and gas.”

Further, Trump lifted a moratorium on new US licenses to export liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Market reaction

USD/CAD shot through the roof and brief recaptured the 1.4500 level before retreating to 1.4445, where it now wavers. The Canadian Dollar is under heavy selling pressure on the tariff headlines.