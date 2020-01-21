Trump: Heading to Davos and additional hundreds of billions of dollars back to USA

US Presedent Donald Trump has recently tweeted the following:

Heading to Davos, Switzerland, to meet with World and Business Leaders and bring Good Policy and additional Hundreds of Billions of Dollars back to the United States of America! We are now NUMBER ONE in the Universe, by FAR!!

('The Universe' was a bold statement to make, but optimism never hurt anyone).

Meanwhile, markets are keeping an ear to the ground for how the trade deal between the US and China will pan out in the immediate future for not only the US and Chinese economies but on a global macro basis.

Yesterday, he Global Times did not hold quite the same optimism as Donald Trump, warning that "Bilateral trade between the world's two largest economies will nonetheless remain at single-digit growth in the new year, as the deal leaves in place punitive tariffs on about $480 billion goods from China and the US, which will stymie business investment and revival of confidence in all major economies."