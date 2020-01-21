Trump: Heading to Davos and additional hundreds of billions of dollars back to USA

US Presedent Donald Trump has recently tweeted the following:
Heading to Davos, Switzerland, to meet with World and Business Leaders and bring Good Policy and additional Hundreds of Billions of Dollars back to the United States of America!
We are now NUMBER ONE in the Universe, by FAR!!
('The Universe' was a bold statement to make, but optimism never hurt anyone).
Meanwhile, markets are keeping an ear to the ground for how the trade deal between the US and China will pan out in the immediate future for not only the US and Chinese economies but on a global macro basis.
Yesterday, he Global Times did not hold quite the same optimism as Donald Trump, warning that "Bilateral trade between the world's two largest economies will nonetheless remain at single-digit growth in the new year, as the deal leaves in place punitive tariffs on about $480 billion goods from China and the US, which will stymie business investment and revival of confidence in all major economies."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
