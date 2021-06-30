The strong US dollar narrative strives on towards US NFP

- US dollar has climbed to print a fresh cycle high.
- All eyes will be on the US NFP on Friday.
- Technically, there is the case for an interim correction in the DXY and EUR/USD.
The dollar gained on Wednesday and made a fresh cycle high in the New York session.
At the time of writing, DXY, an index that measures a basket of currencies vs the greenback, is trading 0.4% higher on the day at the highs of 92.445 after a progressive bid from 92.001 the low.
The US dollar is on the verge of its biggest monthly rise since November 2016 with just a couple of hours to go until the close for June.
A surprisingly hawkish shift in the Federal Reserve's rates outlook was the major catalyst. Recent concerns at the start of this week over the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant have boosted the currency even higher.
The US dollar has gained over 2.5% by the same measure as markets reassess the US outlook.
Investors are anticipating that data flows will continue to show a strong economy as we move into H2 which stands in contrast to many other parts of the world.
Lagging vaccine roll-outs, especially in nations where the delta variant is quickly spreading, has forced some to go back into lockdown and the greenback is picking up a haven bid as a consequence.
Meanwhile, all eyes are on the jobs report Friday following today's ADP report that increased solidly in June.
Private payrolls increased by 692,000 jobs last month, the ADP National Employment Report showed.
Additionally, data for May was revised lower to show 886,000 jobs added instead of the initially reported 978,000. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast private payrolls would increase by 600,000 jobs.
Wage inflation in focus
Concerning this week's NFP, whereby payrolls probably surged again in June, with the pace up from the +559k in May, (markets expecting 700k+, Unemployment Rate 5.6%), analysts at Brown Brothers Harriman argued that the softer jobs numbers seen in recent months are due more to supply than demand.
''In which case, wages will have to adjust higher. Perhaps this is behind the expected jump in average hourly earnings to 3.6% YoY vs. 2.0% in May. Wage inflation is always the key to broad-based price inflation and such acceleration would get the market’s attention.''
DXY technical analysis
Meanwhile, there are prospects of a correction in both the euro and the US dollar.
As per the prior analysis, EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bears need to consider the daily M-formation, the 24th June lows at 1.1917 could be targetted by the bulls in a significant upside correction.
The price has moved in on the 18 and 21 June lows in the 1.8140s.
While there is a high probability that the price will continue to fall considering the bearish trend, the M-formation is a chart pattern that has a high completion rate.
There is an equal probability that we will see a correction from the current lows and support structure to test the prior support within the formation as follows. 1.1920's come as the upside target:
Considering the 57.6% weighting of the DXY to the euro, it should be no surprise that we see the same chart formation there in reverse (W-formation). 91.80s comes as the downside target:
In both cases, the 38.2% Fibonacci retracements and the confluence of prior highs and lows come as the first anticipated target prior to the 61.8% Fibonaccis and neckline of the formations.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades below 1.19 as US ADP NFP beats with 692K
EUR/USD is trading below 1.19, marginally lower after eurozone CPI met estimates with 1.9%. US ADP jobs figures have come in at 692K, beating estimates.
GBP/USD slides toward 1.38 on end-of-month flows
GBP/USD has dropped toward 1.38 as the dollar benefits from end-of-month flows. Earlier, sterling benefited from hawkish BOE comments while the greenback edged higher on upbeat US ADP jobs data.
XAU/USD bulls target $1,775 as next recovery goal
Gold has been recovering amid end-of-quarter flows. The Confluence Detector shows that XAU/USD is eyeing $1,775 as the next target. How high can XAU/USD go?
SafeMoon prepares for 26% advance
SafeMoon price has climbed after a brutal sell-off that ended on June 22. The ascent has sliced through a critical resistance level but is struggling to breach the next barrier. Therefore, SAFEMOON is likely to pull back to the immediate support floor.
Tesla drops as rally stalls and gap forms
Tesla shares fall on Tuesday, down 1.1% to $68.76. The recent strong trend still in place but the move needs charging. TSLA stock has formed a gap at $657 to $667 from last Wednesday to Thursday.