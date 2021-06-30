EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bears need to consider the daily M-formation

- M-formation on the daily chart hinders the bearish prospects.
- EUR/USD has stalled at prior lows and has corrected sharply.
As per the prior analysis, EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bears on the next leg towards 1.1805/12, the bears are in control and are seeking a daily downside extension.
However, chart patterns and price action should be monitored and, unfortunately, a bullish formation has emerged on the daily chart that needs to be accounted for in the trade plan.
An M-formation has a high completion rate. There is the probability of a correction back to test the prior lows. The neckline of the formation is a risk to the short playbook.
Prior analysis
''As per the prior analysis, EUR/USD bears seeking break of 4-hour support, the euro has indeed melted to the downside following a breach of the 4-hour support.''
Bears have been monitoring for a shorting opportunity from within the build-up of lower highs within the daily correction that had been losing momentum in prior sessions.
From a lower time frame, such as the 4-hour chart, bears were monitoring for bearish structure on a break of the support as follows:
Prior 4-hour analysis
''First, the 4-hour support of 1.1920 needs to give first, breaking the 4-hour dynamic supporting line.''
Prior 4-hour analysis, critical support broken
''On the break of the 4-hour support, the zone will now be expected to act as resistance and so far it has.
Corrections are stalling below and thus forming a new bearish structure and confirmed resistance between 1.1912/23.
There is now a high probability that the price will continue to melt and make for a daily downside extension towards 1.1805/12 as follows:''
Live market analysis, M-formation
The risk now is that with the price supported at prior lows and correcting, that the bulls take over and move in on the 24th June lows of 1.1917. The old 4-hour support will therefore come under pressure at that point.
A stop-loss moved to breakeven (old 4-hour support near 1.1917) will prevent potential losses accruing should the price continue higher and beyond there.
This will allow for potential gains should the market continue to melt instead and without completing the M-formation nor pressure the 4-hour resistance and the proposed stop loss.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bears need to consider the daily M-formation
The bears are in control and are seeking a daily downside extension. However, chart patterns and price action should be monitored. A bullish formation has emerged on the daily chart that needs to be accounted for in the trade plan.
GBP/USD poised to extend slide sub-1.3800
Tension with the EU amid Northern Ireland barriers hurt the pound. UK Q1 Gross Domestic Product expected to be confirmed at -1.5% QoQ. GBP/USD is poised to extend its decline toward the 1.3700 price zone.
XAU/USD rebounds from multi-month lows, holds above $1,760
Gold broke below last week's horizontal range on Tuesday. XAU/USD seems to have formed near-term support at $1,750. Broad-based USD strength makes it difficult for gold to stage a decisive rebound.
Shiba Inu ready to pop to $0.00001 by the end of this week
Shiba Inu is ready to jump higher. Pure technical, SHIB has the ascending trendline that has pushed SHIB higher. SHIB surpassed the double top at $0.0000085 to the upside. That level is now turning into support and will keep prices elevated above this price range of $0.0000085.
S&P 500: Three reasons to worry about the rally, VIX, delta and RSI
S&P 500 snoozes through Tuesday's session as big tech goes on strike. Market entering the strongest period historically for equities, the first half of July. Crypto stocks take over from big tech and meme as the hot names of the day.