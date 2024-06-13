The Federal Reserve (Fed) appeared to have a hawkish tilt, but the details suggest otherwise, analysts at TD Securities suggest.

Most of the Fed officials look to ease later this year

"On the hawkish front the Fed penciled in only one cut for 2024, rather than the two the market was expecting. However, while the dots shifted higher across the 2024-25 policy horizon, the fed funds rate for 2026 sits at the same level that was projected in March when all is said and done (3.125%). The majority of Fed officials is looking for the start of the easing cycle later this year."

"Indeed, the FOMC appears to be only split around the number of cuts in 2024: 7 Fed officials penciled in one cut while 8 penciled in two cuts, the tiebreaker was the 4 Fed officials who are now looking for no cuts this year (up from only 2 in March)."

"Nonetheless, Gold (XAU/USD) markets gave back the early morning CPI gains, and will remain locked in on the data moving forward. On this front, this morning's PPI data also came in below expectations, which is once again providing a boost to the precious metals. With that said, Gold has eroded some margin of safety, with the first selling trigger now standing at $2,227/oz."