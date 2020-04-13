Texas oil and gas regulators to meet Tuesday morning to consider oil production limits

Reuters reports that Texas oil and gas regulators will meet Tuesday morning to consider oil production limits in face of oil market rout – Texas regulators have not curtailed oil production since 1970s, will hear testimony from 58 speakers.
AUD/USD remains firm below 0.6400 with eyes on China trade data
Despite stepping back from the month high of 0.6410 during the late-US session on Monday, the AUD/USD remains firm around 0.6385 at the start of Tuesday’s Asian session. Even if Easter Monday limited the pair’s moves, broad US dollar weakness propelled the pair off-late.
USD/JPY: Pressured below 108.00 on broad US dollar weakness
USD/JPY drops to 107.70 during the early Tuesday morning in Asia. In doing so, the yen pair remains weak around Monday’s low, also the two-week bottom, as risk-tone remains heavy due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.
We have an OPEC+ deal
OPEC+ members met once again yesterday to try to finalise a deal. The sticking point had been Mexico not willing to accept its allocated cut. However the group has now agreed on the deal, and cuts are set to go ahead.
WTI: Recovery moves confront 61.8% Fibonacci retracement
While extending its recovery moves from the short-term rising trend line, WTI takes the bids to $22.75 amid the early Asian session on Tuesday. In doing so, the black gold confronts 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its upside from March 30 to April 03.
Gold jumps to fresh multi-year highs above $1,710
The troy ounce of the precious metal rose to its highest level since December of 2012 at $1,711 on Monday boosted by risk-off flows.