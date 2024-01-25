Share:

Tesla stock shed more than 12% on Thursday after missing on the top and bottom lines.

Q4 results showed further weakness on the demand front as revenue growth slows.

Revenue rose just 3.5% from a year ago for the EV leader.

Wedbush Securities cuts price target from $350 to $310.



Tesla (TSLA) stock plummeted 12.13% on Thursday, the electric vehicle (EV) company’s worst outing, percentage-wise, since January 3, 2023. Reaction to late Wednesday’s fourth-quarter results and subsequent dour 2024 outlook led to a rout for the company run by CEO Elon Musk.

Tesla stock closed at $182.63, a price level investors haven’t seen since May of last year. The rest of the market left Tesla behind as US GDP outperformance reported for Q4 sent equities rallying. The NASDAQ Composite closed up 0.18%, while the Dow Jones was helped by IBM (IBM) results to power 0.64% higher.

Tesla stock earnings news: Management focuses on future, while 2024 outlook appears vague

Tesla earned $0.71 per adjusted share, a 3 cent miss for the fourth quarter, and underperformed its revenue consensus by nearly $600 million.

Revenue rose 3.5% from a year ago, which was viewed as a major slowdown for a company known for regularly seeing annual sales growth of more than 30%. For instance, in the fourth quarter of 2022, revenue rose 37% YoY. But price cuts across Tesla’s various models reduced revenues throughout 2023, cutting into the fourth quarter’s top line.

One highlight from the quarter was that free cash flow grew from $1.42 billion one year ago to $2.06 billion. However, capex trended higher from $1.86 billion a year ago to $2.3 billion in the fourth quarter. Management said that capex in 2024 would increase to $10 billion.

Analysts were nonplussed by the management team’s uncertainty regarding its outlook for 2024. Gone were the normal absurdly ambitious projections from Musk. Instead, Musk and other executives focused on the company’s broad outlines for its AI and robotics units.

Even the bulls’ bull, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives, cut his price target from $350 to $310, citing near-term uncertainty regarding automotive demand. Ives called the conference call a “train wreck”. Roth MKM analyst Craig Irwin, a noted bear, reiterated his price target of $85.

"We continue to see Tesla's stock as egregiously overvalued," Irwin wrote.

Much of the discussion dealt with Musk's pressuring of the board to grant him 25% ownership of the company, and Musk brought up the possibility of a dual-class stock structure.