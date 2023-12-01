Share:

TSLA stock sinks three days in a row despite Cybertruck unveiling.

Analysts conclude that Cybertruck will find it difficult to turn a profit.

TSLA stock is the midst of forming a bearish Three Black Crows pattern on the daily chart.

Fed Chair Powell gave a hawkish speech at Spelman College, saying interest rate cuts were not yet on agenda.

Tesla (TSLA) stock opened lower for the third day in a row on Friday, enacting what looks likes the bearish Three Black Crows candlestick pattern. This means that TSLA stock looks primed to rollover and fall about 10% to the $210 support level or even further to the descending bottom line of the price channel in the $180s.

Tesla’s Cybertruck unveiling impressed the analysts but not the market this week. Additionally, Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell poured cold water on the idea that the central bank was close to cutting interest rates.

“It would be premature to conclude with confidence that we have achieved a sufficiently restrictive stance or to speculate on when policy might ease,” Powell said in a speech at Spelman College on Friday morning. “We are prepared to tighten policy further if it becomes appropriate to do so.”

Tesla stock news

The news on the Tesla Cybertruck at Thursday’s unveiling was that though the model stands out among a sea of Detroit competitors, the Cybertruck will do little for Tesla’s bottom line. CEO Elon Musk admitted as much when he said that it would be quite a challenge and require back-breaking volume to make the model cash-flow positive. Tesla delivered just 10 units at the event.

Analysts concluded similarly but were more upbeat at the prospect of Tesla broadening its portfolio. Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas views the Cybertruck as Tesla first foray into building more mainstream trucks and SUVs in the latter part of the decade. The Cybertruck, which was announced back in 2019, is predicted to remain a niche product.

"By 2025, we forecast Cybertruck will account for less than 5% of Tesla revenues and closer to 0% of profit," Jonas wrote in a client note.

With 2,500 lbs. of towing capacity, the science-fiction looking design belies the truck’s competitive vein. In a head-to-head matchup between the Cybertruck, the Ford F-350 diesel, Rivian’s R1T, and the Ford F-150 Lightning, the Cybertruck came out on top, according to Tesla.

The lowest-priced model of the Cybertruck comes in at $61,000 before tax breaks and has a battery range of 340 miles. Notably, Tesla claims to retain 2.1 million reservations for the Cybertruck, which is quite robust.



