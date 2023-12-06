- Goldman Sachs noted on Wednesday that Tesla is a favorite short among hedge funds.
- Likewise, mutual funds as a class hold TSLA as an underweight position.
- At the end of October, nearly $17 billion worth of short interest was seen in TSLA.
- TSLA stock has been in a downtrend on the daily chart since mid-July.
Tesla (TSLA) stock closed up 0.28% on Wednesday, outperforming the NASDAQ Composite, which dropped 0.58%. However, institutional bearishness parallels the general downtrend over the past four months and CEO Elon Musk’s recent ho-hum Cybertruck event.
Goldman Sachs released a report on Wednesday concerning research about which stocks are witnessing agreement between mutual funds and hedge funds. Unfortunately for TSLA stock investors, both types of institutions on average are bearish on the leading electric vehicle (EV) company.
Tesla stock news
Goldman’s research report looked at the similarities and divergences between major S&P 500 stocks held by hedge funds and mutual funds. Goldman said that overlap between the two categories of investment managers typically leads to outperformance.
Tesla stock was notably the only one of the Magnificent Seven – Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Tesla, Nvidia, Meta Platforms, Alphabet – that did not make it to the overlapping long list. Instead, TSLA stock was listed under the banner of stocks that were both underweight among mutual funds and heavy shorts by hedge funds.
Though the data is somewhat dated, as of October 31, $16.9 billion worth of TSLA stock was held short or 3% of its float. Based on Goldman’s research, Tesla is the top short by value among hedge funds. Other notable shorts are ExxonMobil (XOM), Intel (INTC) and RTX Corp. (RTX).
Tesla’s gain on Wednesday was fairly measured compared to other names like Rivian Automotive (RIVN) and Nio (NIO). Long-dated Treasury yields sank on Wednesday, which has helped the risk-on mood. Nio is benefiting from a report that it is planning to spin off its battery manufacturing business in order to become more profitable.
Lithium stocks powered higher on Wednesday as US regulations regarding the EV supply chain were less strict than expected. Most of the new rules regard protecting US EV tax credits from benefiting Chinese companies. Crude Oil (WTI) also dropped below $70 a barrel in the session.
Tesla stock forecast
Tesla stock has been stuck in a downtrend since reaching a range high just under $300 on July 19. Just last week, TSLA once again bounced lower after reaching the topline of the descending price channel. That failure to breach the topline led to three consecutive down days, also known as Three Black Crows. This typically signals a bearish reversal is in order.
The first confirmation, after possibly retesting the descending topline, would be a break of the 9-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), which now trades just below $240. The another break of the 21-day SMA at $233 would lead traders to expect a sell-off to the $210 support floor. If TSLA stock continues its full price channel rotation, then the EV stock would descend all the way to test the bottom line in the $180s.
TSLA daily chart
