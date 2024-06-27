Tesla Stock Forecast: The TSLA neckline that everyone is watching

Tesla has overcome the neckline of an Inverse Head & Shoulders pattern, which is bullish.

TSLA stock has risen 12% over the past month and could rise to $246.20.

Stifel intiated a Buy rating on Tesla stock this week.

Wedbush, Wolfe Research also have positive outlook on TSLA.

Could the value destruction finally be over? Unlike the rest of the Magnificent Seven, Elon Musk’s Tesla (TSLA) has remained in a long-term downtrend since its November 2021 all-time high, which is why some members of the gossip class have switched to the new Super Six grouping.

But on Wednesday, June 26, Tesla stock finally broke above the neckline of an Inverse Head-and-Shoulders (H&S) pattern. Now traders are watching the TSLA share price intently to see if it can hold above that neckline and continue the pattern to its projected 28% gain at $246.20.

Tesla stock news

Tesla is benefitting on Thursday from Wolfe Research’s client note that argued further upside should be expected for the Magnificent Seven stocks — Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOGL), Nvidia (NVDA), Meta Platforms (META), Amazon (AMZN) and Tesla.

“Our sense is that volatility will continue to pick up over the summer,” writes Wolfe Research’s analyst team. “However, we expect this to generally benefit the Mag 7, secular growers, and the overall Momentum Trade in the weeks ahead.”

Tesla stock is up 12% over the past month and definitely appears to have momentum on its side after breaking through the H&S neckline.

Stifel added to the mix on Wednesday with an initial Buy rating on Tesla stock and a $265 price target. The team at Stifel said that redesigned Model 3s and Model Ys would launch an upgrade cycle and that the coming Model 2 would also expand stalled revenue growth for the electric vehicle (EV) king.

Additionally, Stifel thinks that the RoboTaxi, which is slated for release in Early August, will greatly increase momentum in the stock price, alongside greater recognition of the power of full-self driving (FSD).

Wedbush Securities’ Dan Ives said this week that Tesla is back on the trail to achieving a $1 billion market cap, which would mean a 60% gain from here. Ives cited the RoboTaxi event on August 8, as well as the FSD and artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives, as the main catalysts. Ives has a $350 price target on Tesla.

Interactive Brokers said Tesla was the second-most traded stock on its platform on Tuesday, June 25, just behind Nvidia. On the same day, Tesla issued a recall for 11,688 Cybertrucks due to a windshield wiper motor controller malfunctioning. Slightly fewer Cybertrucks were also recalled due to the possible missattachment of trunk bed trim during production.

Tesla stock forecast

The Inverse Head & Shoulders pattern is noted by the pink curves on the daily chart below. Two range lows of similar height (shoulders) surround the range low (head) that reached a low of $138.80 on April 22.

An augmented target price would be taking the difference between the head and the price of the neckline where TSLA broke above it. The difference between $138.80 and $192.50 is $53.70. Adding the difference to the neckline break gives us a target price of $246.50, a 28% gain.

Two barriers stand in the way of this chart pattern from succeeding. First, the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) is gliding by at $206.50. Then there is the descending resistance band that has been in place since July 2023. It currently traverses $217 to $227.