Share:

HSBC hands TSLA stock a Reduce rating and price target of $146.

Tesla stock is consolidating right on top of $210 support level.

HSBC analyst says too much of Tesla growth story comes at end of decade.

President Joe Biden supports UAW attempt to unionize Tesla factories.

Tesla (TSLA) stock is holding onto a 2.3% gain into the close on Friday afternoon, ahead of the NASDAQ Composite, which has rallied 1.9%. TSLA stock is hovering just above an important support zone at $210. Should it give way, shareholders could experience a 24% drop to long-term support. A negative analyst report on Thursday dealt a major blow to the leading electric vehicle (EV) purveyor, and the US President gave his backing to the United Auto Workers (UAW) in its attempt to unionize the company run by Elon Musk.

The US equity market is surging late Friday as the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Composite each look to close between 1% and 2% higher.

Tesla stock news: $146 price target a black mark on Tesla stock’s outlook

HSBC analyst Michael Tyndall surprised shareholders on Thursday with his Reduce rating (HSBC speak for Sell) on top of a $146 price target. Tyndall’s research did not treat Tesla as a poor investment, and in fact he admitted that Tesla largely fulfills its ambitious promises over the long run.

The problem, as Tyndall sees it, is that Tesla’s valuation appears to be based on several major investments that won’t acrue to the bottom line until the end of the decade. These include Tesla’s long-hyped fully autonomous software that is likely to require a subscription, its Optimus robots and its emerging Dojo supercomputer service.

Tesla is publicly aiming for production of 20 million vehicles annually by the end of the decade, but Tyndall says this is likely too ambitious based on the current trajectory of the worldwide transition to EVs. For comparison, that figure is about twice the current level of both Toyota (TM) and Volkswagen (VWAGY) – the two largest auto companies.

Additionally, Tyndall said that CEO Elon Musk presents “single man” risk. This is not a knock on Musk’s forays into multiple other ventures such as Twitter ,but that the company’s valuation may rely too much on Musk leading it. If something were to happen to Musk, the market’s enthusiasm for Tesla stock could plummet.

Another worry for shareholders is not new. President Joe Biden met with UAW autoworkers on Thursday and put his bully pulpit behind that union’s strategy of seeking to unionize Musk’s company, as well as Toyota. The UAW is coming off a string of wins against Ford (F), Stellantis (STLA) and General Motors (GM) last month, and Biden was effective at providing the UAW’s strike with direct political support.

The market may not pay much attention to the danger of unionization to profit margins as the UAW already failed to unionize Musk’s California factory before and is sure to have more trouble unionizing Tesla’s other production hubs in Nevada and Texas.