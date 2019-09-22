Tensions in Middle East are on the rise, Oil prices a major focus

- Oil is a key focus following weekend headlines.
- Spot prices, today, could be set to spike with the 59 handle in focus guarding the 60 handle and the April highs on the wide.
The price of a barrel of Oil is in focus and is a major driver in the FX space when it comes to the value of the Canadian dollar which has found demand on the Saudi Aramco news of late.
The price of oil is one to watch today following the WSJ reporting that it may take "up to eight-months", rather than 10 weeks company executives had previously promised, to fully restore operations at Aramco damaged Abqaiq facility. This means that the crude oil shortfall will last far longer than originally expected and is likely to be a supporting factor for the Canadian dollar as well as risk-off markets today, especially when coupled with the uncertainties surrounding trade negotiations and recent comments from Trump who seems in no hurry to resolve the dispute before next year's Presidential elections.
Rising tensions in the Middle East
There have also been reports in the WSJ this weekend that 'Houthi militants in Yemen have warned foreign diplomats that Iran is preparing a follow-up strike to the missile and drone attack that crippled Saudi Arabia’s oil industry a week ago, people familiar with the matter said," the article read.
-
Saudi ForeignMin: If attack launched from Iran, it would be an act of war - CNN
-
Yemeni rebels warn Iran plans another strike soon - WSJ
Meanwhile, Aramco is very busy seeking prices for the restorations following the attacks from contractors, including General Electric seeking emergency assistance, according to Saudi officials and oil-services suppliers in the kingdom. There is speculation that it could take some contractors up to a year to manufacture, deliver and install made-to-measure parts and equipment, a Saudi official said.
WTI and CAD implications
As for futures, West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery lost 4 cents on Friday, or 0.07%, to finish at $58.09 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract logged a 5.9% weekly advance, which was the biggest for the U.S. benchmark since the week ended June 21. Spot prices, today, could be set to spike with the 59 handle in focus guarding the 60 handle and the April highs on the wide up at 66.58 will be a key target.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: bears pressuring, 1.0980 critical support
Risk aversion took over the FX board on Friday, weighing on high-yielding assets. The EUR/USD pair, finished the week just a handful of pips above the 1.1000 figure amid mounting tensions between the US and China.
GBP/USD: at risk of losing more ground in the short-term
The GBP/USD pair advanced up to 1.2581, it highest in over two months, but was unable to sustain gains, ending the week around 1.2470. Cable could keep losing ground on a break below 1.2460, the immediate support.
USD/JPY: at a bring of breaking lower
Fresh risk-off flows resulted in the USD/JPY pair trimming weekly gains on Friday, ending the week at 107.55. The pair barely holding above a critical Fibonacci support at 107.45. Japan’s National inflation steady at lows in August.
Gold climbs further beyond $1500 mark, lacks follow-through
Gold edged higher for the second consecutive session on Friday, albeit remained well within a familiar trading range held over the past two weeks or so.
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Ethereum points to the Moon as Bitcoin takes a break
ETH/USD exceeds $220 and is bidding to lead the market. Bitcoin sets a bear trap and recaptures $10,000. XRP stalls between technical levels and fails to consolidate $0.30.