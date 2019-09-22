Saudi ForeignMin: If attack launched from Iran, it would be an act of war - CNN

In an interview with CNN late-Saturday, Saud Arabian Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir, “We hold Iran responsible because the missiles and the drones that were fired at Saudi Arabia...were Iranian-built and Iranian-delivered.”

Additional Quotes:

“But to launch an attack from your territory, if that is the case, puts us in a different category... this would be considered an act of war.”

“If they continue along this path, then they risk the possibility of military action.”

“But nobody wants war. Everybody wants to resolve this peacefully and the end result has to be an end to Iran’s aggressive policies.”

“Appeasement with Iran does not work. For example, trying to set up a parallel financial payment system is appeasement. Trying to give them a line of credit is appeasement. It just emboldens them.”

“The Iranians have to know that there will be consequences to their actions.”

Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Saturday that Yemeni rebels warned Iran plans another strike soon.

Oil prices could find fresh support from the weekend’s reports that could flare up Mid-East tensions and threatens oil supplies.