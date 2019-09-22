Yemeni rebels warn Iran plans another strike soon - WSJ

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) quotes people familiar with the matter on Sunday, Houthi rebels in Yemen have warned foreign diplomats that Iran is preparing a follow-up strike to the missile and drone attack on Saudi Arabian oil and gas facilities a week ago that knocked-off 5% of the global oil supplies.

The sources confirm that the last attack was forced by Iran and are said to have passed the information to the Saudi and the US about the warnings.

Should there be another attack, it could flare-up the tensions between the US and Iran and propel oil prices through the roof once again. Both crude benchmarks settled the week nearly 6% higher, with WTI flat at the close above the 58 handle while Brent finished near 64.60 region.