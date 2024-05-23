Super Micro Computer experiences heavy volatility following Nvidia earnings

Super Micro sees greater than $100 share price movement early Thursday.

SMCI stock has been trending lower since early March.

Giving up SMCI's rally so quickly tells traders to expect impending sell-off.

Super Micro should benefit from same AI demand that is leading to Nvidia's success.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI) stock rode the wave of Nvidia’s (NVDA) earnings early Thursday, which catapulted it up by 11.3% to an intraday high of $972.31, before crashing down to $866.

It appears that market euphoria over artificial intelligence is not strong enough to compete with SMCI’s nearly three-month downtrend. Though Nvidia continues trading for a gain of more than 10% at the time of writing, SMCI has given up most of its initial rally.

The wider market is starkly mixed on Thursday as it continues to digest Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon’s opinion that the Federal Reserve (Fed) is unlikely to deliver any interest rate cuts whatsoever this year. The Dow Jones has sold off precipitously, while the NASDAQ has gained by a similar margin.

Super Micro Computer news

Following Nvidia’s barnstormer of an earnings release in Wednesday’s post-market, other AI-related stocks also rallied. Super Micro Computer builds equipment for data centers, as well as software for data centers to manage their servers.

Nvidia saw data center revenue climb to $22.6 billion in the first quarter, which was about $1.5 billion more than Wall Street had predicted.

"At this pace, NVDA could generate over $120bn in [free cash flow] in the next two years and over $200bn in FCF in the next three years,” wrote Bank of America analyst Vivek Arya.

Ruplu Bhattacharya, a separate analyst at Bank of America, extrapolated this humongous level of growth to Super Micro Computer. You see, Super Micro builds water-cooling equipment for hyperscalers. Though only 1% of data centers use liquid cooling, Bhattacharya says that about 20% will convert to this method for dealing with the insane heat created by Nvidia’s new AI GPUs.

This would mean big money for SMCI, which has an advantage building these type of systems at large scale. By the end of June, the analyst says SMCI will be delivering up to 2,000 liquid-cooled server racks per month.

"In our opinion, Supermicro stands to benefit from [...] sovereign entities who are looking for a partner who can customize their AI setup to maximize performance from the hardware, while providing attractive price/performance", writes Bhattacharya.





SMCI stock forecast

SMCI stock has been trending lower since March 8. We know this downtrend is likely to continue since SMCI stock registered an 11% rally early on Thursday only to see it diminish entirely. SMCI shares actually went negative at one point on Thursday.

This tells us that SMCI's market movements are dominated by short-term traders rather than long-term shareholders. The stock simply does not have robust support out there.

SMCI stock did bounce off support in the $835 to $871 range, but it's unlikely that will hold. A better bet is the support band ranging from $686 to $709 that stems from February.