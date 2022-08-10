Steel price dwindles as hopes of more output, less profits join cautious mood ahead of US CPI

- Steel price retreats amid cautious markets, fears of less margin on the production front.
- Softer China inflation, economic slowdown concerns join pre-CPI anxiety to weigh on sentiment.
- The anticipated increase in output joins firmer coke prices to challenge profits of steel producers.
Steel price tracks other commodities to the south as market players await the key US inflation data on early Wednesday. Also exerting downside pressure on the metal are the softer Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) data from China.
That said, the most active Steel rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SFE) renews the intraday low 4,050 yuan, down nearly 1.5%, while extending the previous day’s pullback from the monthly high. It’s worth noting that the prices of the hot-rolled coil and stainless steel futures on the SFE are also down 1.5% and 1.2% by the press time.
China’s headline CPI eased to 2.7% YoY in July versus 2.9% expected and 2.5% prior, whereas the PPI dropped to 4.2% compared to 8.0% market forecasts and 6.1% previous readings during the stated month.
On the other hand, recently increasing steel output propelled coke prices and hence eat away profits, which in turn could fade the incentive to increase steel production. The same joins China’s plans to reduce output citing environmental issues to keep steel buyers hopeful. Additionally, firmer China car production data also underpin optimism on the metal front.
However, hopes that Chinese steel output may increase in August, per SMM Survey, joins the market’s risk-off mood to pour cold water on the face of the metal bulls.
Elsewhere, chatters that the US tax, climate and health-care bill won’t be able to tame recession woes, as per JP Morgan, join the fears of more hardships for the Eurozone due to the Russian energy crisis to underpin the risk-aversion.
Amid these plays, the US 10-year Treasury yields struggle to extend the previous day’s rebound to 2.79%, around 2.786% by the press time. Also portraying the sluggish market is the S&P 500 Futures that remains unchanged at 4,125 at the latest, despite Wall Street’s losses.
Looking forward, the US CPI, expected to ease to 8.7% from 9.1% on YoY, as well as the CPI ex Food & Energy which is likely to rise from 5.9% to 6.1%, will be crucial for steel traders to watch for clear directions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies near 1.0220 with eyes on German/US inflation amid hawkish Fed bets
EUR/USD picks up bids to reverse early Asian session losses, stays mildly bid around weekly top. DXY tracks sluggish yields even as Fedspeak favors 75 bps rate hike in September. Final readings of Germany’s HICP inflation for July can entertain traders ahead of US CPI.
GBP/USD: Further downside hinges on 1.2060 break
GBP/USD remains pressured around the intraday low near 1.2070 during Wednesday’s Asian session. The downside bias remains favored by the pair’s sustained trading below the 200-HMA and the 100-HMA, as well as the bearish MACD signals.
Gold retreats towards $1,785 key support ahead of US inflation
Gold price reverses the from the monthly top, snapping two-day uptrend, as the sellers attack the $1,790 mark during early Wednesday morning in Europe. Softer US inflation can join technical details to favor XAU/USD bulls targeting $1,805.
Solana price action will get boring unless one of these levels is broken
Solana price shows a slow takeover of the bears after bulls managed to move the asset higher. Due to Bitcoin’s sudden sell-off, altcoins, including SOL, have taken a major hit. If the momentum does not sway in a particular direction, the so-called “Ethereum-killer” will possibly be stuck ranging within two barriers.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!