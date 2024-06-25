S&P 500 Outlook: Index down for three straight sessions heading into Tuesday

SPY ETF sees largest outflows in June since January 2015.

Semiconductors and big tech experience profit-taking after good run.

Micron releases quarterly earnings on Wednesday.

Goldman says that traders are selling tech in favor of financials.

The S&P 500 Index might have finally reached a range high as the short-term rally that began on May 31 has finally receded for three sessions in a row.

Though Monday’s 0.31% pullback was minor, the fact that this is taking place at a time when the Index is overbought remains the focus. On Tuesday, June 18, the S&P 500 reached its highest overbought level on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) since December 2023.

The primary economic indicator this week will be Friday’s Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation reading. The market expects annual core inflation to drop from 2.8% in April to 2.6% in May, as well as rising just 0.1% on a monthly basis.

S&P 500 news: Nvidia down, Micron earnings ahead

The major index has gained in June, but data shows that investors are beginning to book profits. $27.8 billion has drained out of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), the index’s largest ETF, so far in June. About $12 billion of that figure alone came last week.

To put this in perspective, this means it is neck-and-neck with the ETF’s worst month until now, January 2015. That month from nearly a decade ago saw net outflows of $28 billion.

There has been weakness on the semiconductor front of late, which alongside the Magnificent Seven have been leading the indices for most of this year. Market leader Nvidia (NVDA) fell 4% last week and is down another 2% at the time of writing.

"Most subsectors were net sold on the week, led in notional terms by Semis & Semi Equip (SOXX) (SMH) (long sales), Tech Hardware (short sales), and Communications Equipment (long + short sales), which outweighed net buying in Software and IT Services," Goldman analysts wrote in an investor note.

The same investor note said that banks, consumer finance and insurance stocks were getting the most love from its brokerage clients.

Micron Technology (MU) is the focus of the chip space this week as it gears up to report on Wednesday. Expectations are high among analysts as the high-bandwidth memory segment is projected to show heavy growth from artificial intelligence (AI) chip and hardware makers. Additionally, Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) products are forecast to benefit from cyclicality. Citi raised its price target on Micron stock to $175 as shares of the Idaho-based company trade circa $140.

Crowdstrike (CRWD) was added to the S&P 500 index on Monday. The cybersecurity company co-founded and led by George Kurtz went public five years ago, but it took some time for the fast-growing company to become consistently profitable on a GAAP basis, which is a requirement for inclusion in the S&P 500.



Earnings Calendar

Tuesday, June 25 - Baker Hughes (BKR), Carnival (CCL) and FedEx (FDX)

Wednesday, June 26 - General Mills (GIS), Paychex (PAYX), Levi Strauss (LEVI), Micron (MU)

Thursday, June 27 - Nike (NKE), McCormick (MKC), Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), Acuity Brands (AYI)

S&P 500 forecast

The S&P 500 continues to trade well above its 30, 100 and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA), which tells us that the index continues to relish its uptrend status. We mention the 30-day SMA here, because the index has been using it for stability in the short term, while the 100-day SMA has been instrumental in heading off pullbacks this year.

Support rests at 5,200 and in the region just below 5,000. The index now sits in the 5,400s as several bullish analysts have projected it will end the year at 5,600 to 6,000. The index is already up 14.5% so far this year.

S&P 500 daily chart