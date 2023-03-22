S&P 500 Futures, US Treasury bond yields dribble as Fed-linked caution pokes receding banking sector fears

- Market sentiment remains sidelined during a sluggish start to the key week.
- S&P 500 Futures seesaw around fortnight high, struggle to extend two-day uptrend.
- US 10-year, two-year Treasury bond yields fade previous rebound from six-month low.
- Anxiety about Fed’s next move contrasts with risk-positive headlines from banking sector to limit moves on important day.
Global traders aptly portray the market’s anxiety ahead of the all-important Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) monetary policy meeting on early Wednesday. In doing so, the market players struggle to justify the latest headlines suggesting the easing fears from the banking sector.
While portraying the mood, S&P 500 Futures remain lackluster around 4,040 despite upbeat Wall Street closing while benchmark US Treasury bond yields struggle to extend a two-day rebound from the lowest levels since September 2022. That said, the US 10-year and two-year Treasury bond yields mark a one basis point of downside near 3.60% and 4.18% respectively by the press time.
The pre-Fed caution becomes more important this time as the US policymakers are trying hard to push back the fears of the 2008 crisis. Also highlighting today’s FOMC are the recently mixed US data and the market’s hawkish calls of witnessing 0.25% rate hike. It should be noted, however, that major attention is on the developments in the Fed’s dot plot and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech.
Elsewhere, traders witness mixed headlines late Tuesday, after an initial round of optimistic news that favored the US Treasury bond yield and Wall Street. Among them is the news that the US policymakers are discussing ways to surpass Congress to defend the banks and chatters that the First Republic Bank eyes the government’s help and pokes investors.
Previously, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s comments gained major attention as she said, "Treasury, Fed, FDIC actions reduced risk of further bank failures that would have imposed losses on deposit insurance fund." Earlier on Tuesday, Bloomberg shared the news stating that the “US officials are studying ways they might temporarily expand Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) coverage to all deposits, a move sought by a coalition of banks arguing that it’s needed to head off a potential financial crisis.” Apart from the US policymakers, European Central Bank (ECB) Official Martins Kazaks and Dr. Marcel Rohner, Switzerland’s Banking Association Chairman also tried to convince the markets that their respective banking system isn’t on the brink of collapse.
On a different page, Reuters came out with the news suggesting geopolitical challenges to the global economy due to China President Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia, which in turn should have probed the risk-on mood. The news also quotes the joint statement accusing the West by mentioning that the United States was undermining global stability and NATO barging into the Asia-Pacific region.
Looking forward, the UK inflation numbers and a speech from ECB President Christine Lagarde can entertain market players ahead of the key Fed announcements.
Also read: Forex Today: Market sentiment improves ahead of the Fed, DXY resists
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps to 1.0910 as Dollar tumbles after Fed meeting
EUR/USD reached levels above 1.0900 for the first time since early February after rising more than a hundred pips following the Federal Reserve meeting. The US central bank raised rates as expected but signalled it could end the cycle sooner than what was expected weeks ago. As a result, the DXY is falling more than 1%.
GBP/USD hits levels above 1.2300 boosted by Powell
GBP/USD climbed from 1.2240 to 1.2335, reaching the highest level since early February on the back of a sharp decline of the US Dollar. The FOMC raised interest rates by 25 bps. Powell warned that inflation remains high, but markets are not seeing further rate hikes. The DXY is at six-week lows.
Gold soars to $1,978 after Fed raises rates as expected Premium
Spot gold jumped to $1,978 during Fed Chair Powell’s press conference and then pulled back. A decline in US yields and broad-based Dollar weakness is offering support to the yellow metal, which is up more than 1% on the day.
Shiba Inu price targets 30% breakout trade which bulls will love to be part off
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price is setting the stage for a breakout trade later in the US session on Wednesday. The chart points to an inflection point with several indicators and bulls need to roll the dice here if they want to use the momentum to their advantage.
BoE Interest Rate Decision Preview: Preparing ground for a rate hike pause in May Premium
The Bank of England (BoE) is seen keeping up its interest rate increases, although at a slower pace in March, as the world battles financial sector risks.