S&P 500 Futures trace Wall Street’s losses as yields renew multi-day top amid hawkish Fed bias

- Market sentiment remains sour as strong US data, Fed talks bolster expectations of higher rates at the US central bank.
- S&P 500 Futures stays pressured near weekly low after falling the most in a month.
- US 10-year Treasury bond yields rally to a fresh high since December 30, 2022.
Risk appetite remains weak during early Friday, extending the previous day’s sour sentiment, as market players anticipate higher Fed rates amid hawkish talks from the US central bank policymakers and upbeat US data.
While portraying the mood, S&P 500 Futures dropped 0.30% to 4,086 while poking the weekly low marked the previous day by the press time. In doing so, the US stock futures remain depressed after falling the most in a month on Thursday.
Additionally, the US 10-year Treasury bond yields rise to a fresh high since December 30, 2022, up five basis points to 3.896% by the press time. On the same line, two-year US Treasury bond yields print mild gains to end Thursday around 4.64%, the highest levels since November 2022, making rounds 4.679% at the latest.
Hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve (Fed) officials and the US-China fears could be considered the latest blow to the risk profile. Recently, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester teased the recession woes while repeating the previous defense of the highest rates.
On the other hand, US President Joe Biden fired shots at his Chinese counterpart while conveying the expectations for a talk with the Chinese leader, during an interview with NBC News. “I think the last thing that Xi wants is to fundamentally rip the relationship with the United States and with me," said US President Biden per Reuters.
On the same line could be the headlines suggesting the visit of the Pentagon’s Senior Official to Taiwan.
It should be noted that China’s claims of overcoming Covid woes failed to gain any major attention.
Previously, St. Louis Federal Reserve's James Bullard bolstered the hawkish Fed bias while saying, “Continued policy rate increases can help lock in a disinflationary trend during 2023, even with ongoing growth and strong labor markets, by keeping inflation expectations low.”
US data were also supportive of the expectations suggesting higher Fed rates. That said, US Producer Price Index (PPI) for January gained major attention as it jumped the most since June with 0.7% MoM figure. Also, the US Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended on February 10, 194K versus 200K expected and 195K prior, offered extra blow to the sentiment. Alternatively, a slump in the Housing Starts for January and the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey for February seemed to have gained a little attention.
While following the data, the latest FEDWATCH read from Reuters signals that the interest rate futures market shows US rates could peak close to 5.25% by July before dropping to 5.0% by the end of the year. The same signals a higher policy pivot than the 5.10% peak conveyed by the Fed in the December meeting, which in turn hints at a few more rate hikes from the US central bank.
To sum up, the geopolitical headlines join the Fed talks to weigh on sentiment amid a light calendar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bears take a breather on the way to 200-DMA
AUD/USD picks up bids from intraday low as it consolidates the weekly low around a multi-day bottom during Friday’s Asian session. Even so, the Aussie pair prints mild losses around 0.6865.
USD/JPY picks up bids above 134.00 as BoJ vs. Fed battle intensifies amid strong yields
USD/JPY regains upside momentum near the 1.5-month high, following a retreat from the multi-day top, as the Yen pair renews its intraday high near 134.20 as Tokyo opens for Friday.
Gold bears are not throwing in the towell yet, target $1,825
The Gold price bears are moving in and are targeting the $1,825 level that has been screaming out since the start of the move in early February. Gold price is trading at $1,826 as the US dollar surges with pent-up demand.
Dogecoin: Will DOGE escape 100 days of rangebound trading?
Dogecoin price formed a range in early November and has been stuck inside these barriers to this day. Despite the recent bullishness in the market, DOGE has failed to escape this confinement, denoting the lack of interest in the meme coin among market participants.
Crucial levels ahead
Better data has boosted hawkish Federal Reserve and European Central Bank expectations. But this time, the back end of the curve has been lifted to a greater degree. In Bunds especially, the 10Y yield is now approaching the upper end of its recent range.