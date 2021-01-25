S&P 500 Futures prints mild gains around 3,850 amid mixed clues during quiet session

- S&P 500 Futures refrain to respect Friday’s risk-off even as covid variant, US stimulus probe bulls.
- Light calendar adds to the market’s silent performance but Biden-backed risk-on stays on the table.
S&P 500 Futures pick up bids near 3,848, up 0.30% intraday, during early Monday. In doing so, the risk barometer regains the upside momentum, although slowly, following Friday’s downbeat performance that was first in the previous four days.
Although no major good news has rolled out during the Asian session, chatters suggesting fastening of the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine approval in Australia and US Senators’ statements favoring President Joe Biden’s fiscal stimulus seem to have propelled risks.
Read: US Senator Sanders: Democrats will use reconciliation to pass Covid-19 relief package – CNN
On the contrary, news of the first covid variant in New Zealand’s Northland and increasing odds of a third lockdown in France weigh on the sentiment. Also on the negative side could be news that US President Biden’s reversal of the Trump-era easing of travel restrictions concerning the UK, Brazil and Northern Ireland.
Read: Covid variant implications as markets weigh the risks
It should be noted that a light calendar and improving sentiment ahead of this week’s Fed, not to forget the fourth quarter (Q4) US GDP, also probe the market players.
Amid these plays, Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Australia’s ASX 200 rise 0.30% whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields stay firm around 1.098% by press time. Additionally, the US dollar index (DXY) trims Friday’s gains while declining to 90.21.
While the recent risk-on mood challenges the US dollar and favors commodities and Antipodeans, the strength of the momentum isn’t enough to recall the bulls as uncertainty over the US aid package remains. Also, the covid variant updates recall fears of a double-dip recession in the key global economies and challenge the optimists.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD jumps back towards 0.7750 as S&P 500 futures rise
AUD/USD tracks the gains in the S&P 500 futures and bounces back towards 0.7750 despite the concerns over the new covid strain globally. The US dollar trades broadly subdued, underpinning the sentiment around the aussie.
GBP/USD catches fresh bid to regain 1.3700 as US dollar slips
GBP/USD picks up fresh bids and regains 1.3700 amid broad-based US dollar selling on improving market mood. Bullish MACD signals back the odds to witness fresh high since May 2018. Monthly low holds the key to bears’ entry.
Gold in stasis after ending two-week losing trend
Gold is seeing little action on Monday, with the dollar index and US Treasury yields consolidating. The yellow metal is trading mostly unchanged on the day near $1,854. Prices fell in the previous two weeks.
Ethereum refreshes record top towards $1,500 inside short-term rising channel
Ethereum buyers dominate sentiment as ETH/USD rises to the fresh high on record during early Monday. That said, the ETH/USD pair pierces the previous high of $1,440 to mark a new all-time top of $1,475.89.
Dollar Index: Sidelined above 90.20, potential inverse H&S pattern on D1
The DXY is sidelined near 90.25 at press time, having jumped 0.12% on Friday. The bullish divergence of the hourly chart RSI suggests scope for an extension of Friday's gain toward the descending trendline hurdle, currently at 90.38.