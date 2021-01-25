Covid variant implications as markets weigh the risks

The South African, Brazil and UK variant covid cases are under close observation.
The South Africa variant has been found in at least 20 other countries, including the UK and nations are responding in kind with travel restrictions and lockdowns.
On Friday, Mr Johnson said there was "some evidence" the UK variant may be associated with "a higher degree of mortality".
However, the UK government's chief scientific officer, Sir Patrick Vallance, said there was "a lot of uncertainty around these numbers" but that early evidence suggested the variant could be about 30% more deadly.
Meanwhile, WHO’s Chief Scientist Dr Soumya explained that 'from the beginning of the year, we've been tracking this virus and we know that it's gone through a lot of changes and there've been variants before.''
''Now this particular time there have been two particular variants that have been reported to WHO'', she added, referring to the UK and one that was identified in South Africa.
In further explanation, she said that ''they do have one change in common, we call it the N501Y mutation. But otherwise, the two are different. And the reason there's a concern is that both of these variants were associated with an increase in the number of cases in both of these countries.''
On the matter of whether they are deadlier or faster spreading she explained, ''scientists have now studied this and have found that these variants do tend to spread faster, they're more transmissible or more infectious. So that's the worrying part. However, so far, they do not seem to cause more severe illness or a higher death rate or any sort of different clinical manifestations.''
Meanwhile, ''they seem to behave pretty much as the previous viruses were behaving and cause a pretty similar kind of disease.''
Vaccine implications
As for the vaccines and whether these vaccines protect us from these variants, Dr Soumya had the following to say:
''Now for SARS-CoV-2 we're still learning, we're still observing and our knowledge is evolving. But at this point in time, most scientists believe that the vaccines that are currently in development and a couple that have been approved should provide protection against this variant and other variants because these vaccines elicit a fairly broad immune response, a host of antibodies and cell-mediated immune responses.''
In other developments
The BBC reported that ''people who have received a Covid-19 vaccine could still pass the virus on to others and should continue following lockdown rules, England's deputy chief medical officer has warned.''
The article notes the Sunday Telegraph piece where Prof Jonathan Van-Tam stressed that scientists "do not yet know the impact of the vaccine on transmission".
He said vaccines offer "hope" but infection rates must come down quickly.
In other news, Mexico’s president is now the latest world leader to become infected with the coronavirus and New Zealand has confirmed the first community coronavirus case in months.
Meanwhile, in the US, Biden officials tried on Sunday to manage public expectations about vaccine distribution, as frustration grows among Americans over long lines, cancelled appointments and other daunting issues.
Dr. Fauci has been trying to reassure the public that the vaccines that are now available would be effective against new variants.
He said that the vaccines could be modified if a particular variant posed a risk, but added that there was no indication yet that modifications would be needed.
Market implications
The market has pulled back from record highs on Wall Street as the risks and unanswered questions about the variant force investors to seek safer havens.
However, at the start of the week, US S&P 500 futures have started out on the front foot and hare higher by 0.34%.
The three main US indexes closed higher for the week, with the Nasdaq up over 4%
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD jumps back towards 0.7750 as S&P 500 futures rise
AUD/USD tracks the gains in the S&P 500 futures and bounces back towards 0.7750 despite the concerns over the new covid strain globally. The US dollar trades broadly subdued, underpinning the sentiment around the aussie.
GBP/USD catches fresh bid to regain 1.3700 as US dollar slips
GBP/USD picks up fresh bids and regains 1.3700 amid broad-based US dollar selling on improving market mood. Bullish MACD signals back the odds to witness fresh high since May 2018. Monthly low holds the key to bears’ entry.
Gold in stasis after ending two-week losing trend
Gold is seeing little action on Monday, with the dollar index and US Treasury yields consolidating. The yellow metal is trading mostly unchanged on the day near $1,854. Prices fell in the previous two weeks.
Ethereum refreshes record top towards $1,500 inside short-term rising channel
Ethereum buyers dominate sentiment as ETH/USD rises to the fresh high on record during early Monday. That said, the ETH/USD pair pierces the previous high of $1,440 to mark a new all-time top of $1,475.89.
Dollar Index: Sidelined above 90.20, potential inverse H&S pattern on D1
The DXY is sidelined near 90.25 at press time, having jumped 0.12% on Friday. The bullish divergence of the hourly chart RSI suggests scope for an extension of Friday's gain toward the descending trendline hurdle, currently at 90.38.