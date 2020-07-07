S&P 500: Futures print mild gains below 3,200 after Wall Street’s stellar performance

- S&P 500 Futures probe 12-day top with eyes on February month peak.
- Hopes of further stimulus, upbeat global data favor equity bulls.
- Fears of the virus, trade/political tension compress the optimism.
S&P 500 Future rises to 3,177, up 0.15% on a day, as markets in Tokyo open for trading on Tuesday. The risk barometer surged to the highest since June 19 on Monday while marking around 1.6% gains on Wall Street. In doing so, the equity benchmark gets nearer to its record high surrounding 3,400 flashed during late-February.
Welcome prints of Chinese stocks triggered initial risk-on mood during the week’s start. The optimism also took clues from the expectations of further monetary/fiscal policy support from the key global economies as well as hopes of a virus vaccine. The mood got a boost during the US session when the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI surged past-50.1 forecast to 57.1. On the contrary, US coronavirus (COVID-19) conditions join the EU-US trade tussle and the Sino-American tension to guard the upbeat sentiment.
Against this backdrop, Wall Street benchmarks marked on an average above 1.5% gains by the end of Monday’s US session. Among them, the Nasdaq refreshed the record top of 10,462.05 before settling around 10,433.65, up 2.21% on a day. Further, the S&P 500 also gained 1.59% to 3,179.72 during the first trading day of the week.
Also portraying the risk-on mood were the US 10-year Treasury yields that gained near two basis points (bps) to inch close to 0.70% mark. The coupon rate of the said bond seesaw around 0.68% by the press time.
Traders will have to look for closer details of the risk catalysts for immediate direction amid a lack of major data/events. Though, the RBA’s monetary policy meeting, Japan’s Leading Economic Index and German Industrial Production could offer intermediate moves.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured as German data disappoints, market optimism fades
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.13, off the highs. German industrial output rose by only 7.8% in May, below expectations. Optimism about China's recovery faded and US coronavirus cases remain worrying.
AUD/USD falls to 0.6950 as Melbourne put under lockdown
AUD/USD is retreating to around 0.6950 after Melbourne was put under a strict six-week lockdown following an outbreak of COVID-19. The RBA left rates unchanged as expected.
Gold: Bullish bias intact while above critical $1777 support
Gold consolidated the recent bullish momentum and remained within a striking distance of the seven-year highs of $1789.28 reached last week. The bulls seemed undeterred by the risk-on rally in the global stocks amid underlying COVID concerns. A test of $1800 mark on the cards?
GBP/USD battles 1.25 amid speculation about UK fiscal stimulus
GBP/USD is trading just under 1.25 ahead of UK Chancellor Sunak's appearance in parliament, amid speculation about fiscal stimulus. Concerns about Brexit and US coronavirus are in play.
WTI eases from two-week top ahead of API stockpile data
WTI stays depressed while extending pullback from $40.83. Coronavirus woes battle economic optimism in China, US summer driving demand slows. Saudi Arabia hikes selling price, another explosion reported in Tehran. API data, risk catalysts will be in the spotlight.