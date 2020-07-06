US Covid-19 data (July 6) update: US cases rise 2.0% v 7-day avg. 1.8%

US Covid-19 data has been compiled for July 6 with US cases rising 2.0% v a 7-day average of 1.8%.
The following are a latest update of the key developments across the critical states for which are suffering the most:
- Texas Cases Rise 2.7% v 7-Day Avg. 4.0%.
- Texas Hospitalizations Rise 517 To Record 8,698.
- Florida Cases Rise 3.2% v 7-Day Avg. 5.1%.
- Arizona Cases Rise 3.4% v 7-Day Avg 4.1%
- California Cases Rise By Record 11,529.
US cases had been continuing to rise over the weekend, with the total number of cases nearing 2.9 million and deaths closing in on 130,000 reported yesterday.
The transmission rate in New Jersey rising to the highest level in 10 weeks
US COVID-19 storm clouds, transmission rate on the rise, concerns over airborne spread
The latest updates come from the transmission rate in the US state of New Jersey rising to the highest level in 10 weeks.
"I see storm clouds on the horizon," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said last Wednesday as he announced indoor dining New York City was postponed indefinitely.
Today, he warned that "this is a warning sign".
Market implications
Wall Street Close: US stocks surge and Nasdaq powers to record high
