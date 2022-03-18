S&P 500 Futures contradict Nikkei 225’s mild gains, US Treasury yields remain softer amid sluggish session

- Global markets remain mixed during a likely first quiet day in the volatile week.
- S&P 500 Futures, US T-bond yields print losses but Nikkei 225 rises for the fourth consecutive day.
- Mixed concerns over Russia-Ukraine, light calendar restricts market moves of late.
- Biden-Xi call, updates over Putin-Zelenskyy meeting will be important to follow for fresh impulse.
Having witnessed multiple volatile days in the week, global financial markets remain mostly quiet during Friday’s Asian session. In doing so, the markets portray the traders’ inaction amid a light calendar and mixed updates over the Russia-Ukraine issue.
While portraying the mood, the S&P 500 Futures drop 0.40% whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields drop for the second consecutive day after rising to a three-year high on Wednesday. On the positive side, Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 print mild gains by the press time.
Continued peace talks between Ukraine and Russia fail to provide any strong outcome and weigh on the market sentiment. On the same line is the Western warning that Moscow may contemplate the use of nuclear weapons, as well as fears of Russia’s default despite paying bond coupons to a few investors.
Furthermore, China’s step back from previously hawkish comments to ease regulatory crackdown on the property and IT companies joined downbeat comments from the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) to add to weigh on the market sentiment. “The global economic growth will be more than 1% lower this year due to the Ukraine crisis,” said the OECD.
On the positive side, a continuation of the talks and today’s phone call between US President Joe Biden and China’s President Xi Jinping keep traders hopeful of overcoming the grim conditions. Also keeping the buyers positive is the downbeat US Treasury yields and softer US dollar performance.
That said, the mixed sentiment can continue to weigh on the US dollar and help commodities, as well as the Antipodeans.
Moving on, qualitative catalysts will be crucial for market directions amid a light calendar day ahead.
Read: Forex Today: Dollar fights back amid talks about chemical weapons
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD consolidates the upside below 0.7400 amid risk-off markets
AUD/USD is consolidating the upside below 0.7400 amid a broad rebound in the US dollar, triggered by the risk-off market mood. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Russia may be contemplating a chemical-weapons attack.
GBP/USD: Thursday’s Doji tests buyers below 1.3200
GBP/USD makes rounds to 1.3150 amid Friday’s initial Asian session, following a BOE-led volatile day that ended near the opening levels. Doji signals reversal from previous rebound but MACD teases bull cross. Previous support from late January holds gate for buyers, 10-DMA challenges downside.
Gold awaits a pullback near $1,930 on a minor rebound in DXY
Gold prices look for a corrective pullback near $1,930 on softer DXY. The expectation of a ceasefire is losing steam after Russia remarked peace-talks progress ‘wrong’. Bulls attack 200-EMA after surpassing 20-EMA decisively.
Bitcoin maintains uptrend in response to the Fed’s rate hike
Bitcoin price sustained above $40,000 post the United States Federal Reserve’s rate hike announcement. Analysts believe the Bitcoin price uptrend could continue as volatility in the crypto market increases.
A glimpse of what happens when US factories get the materials they need
A broad-based increase in almost every category of manufacturing output despite only a slight improvement in supply chain dynamics offers a peek at the potential boom in American manufacturing if the bottlenecks in global supply lines could be cleared.