Forex Today: Dollar fights back amid talks about chemical weapons

What you need to take care of on Friday, March 18:

The American Dollar remained under selling pressure throughout the day, accelerating its slump ahead of the London fix. The greenback was affected by persistent weakness in government bond yields following the hawkish Federal Reserve's announcement on Wednesday.

By the end of the American session, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Russia might be contemplating a chemical-weapons attack, helping the greenback to recover some ground.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine keeps going without progress in peace talks. Financial markets enjoyed some temporal relief on headlines indicating that international bondholders received Russian bond coupon payments due March 16th in dollars. Nevertheless, there's an increased risk to global growth, while the war will only fuel inflationary pressures.

Ukraine and Turkey are working on setting up a meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin. US President Joe Biden will talk to his Chinese counterpart Xi-Jinping on Friday to discuss the matter.

The Bank of England hiked the benchmark UK interest rate by 25bps to 0.75% from 0.50%, as had been widely expected, noting that "some further modest tightening might be appropriate in the coming months," a dovish twist that sent GBP/USD to an intraday low of 1.3087. The pair managed to recover some ground and settled at 1.3150.

The EUR/USD pair retreated from an intraday high of 1.1137 and finished the day in the 1.1090 price zone, while USD/CAD plunged to 1.2630 as oil recovered the upside, with WTI ending the day at $103.75 a barrel.

Gold flirted with $1,950 a troy ounce, ending the day at around 1,939. The AUD/USD pair retained most of its intraday gains and trades in the 0.7370 price zone.

The USD/JPY pair consolidated its latest gains, ending the day unchanged at around 118.60.

