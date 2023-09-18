- S&P 500 closes lower for second week in a row.
- Federal Reserve will make interest rate decision on Wednesday.
- US Building Permits, Housing Starts, Existing Home Sales lead week on data front.
- S&P Global Manufacturing & Services PMIs are released on Friday.
- Instacart is expected to IPO on Tuesday at a valuation above $9 billion.
The Standard & Poor's 500 index got off to a sleep start on Monday as traders wait for market-moving events later in the week. The index was barely postive an hour into the first session of the week, while the Dow Jones shed value on the margin, and the NASDAQ Composite advanced just under 0.2%.
The S&P 500 sank for the second week in a row last week as the utility sector led the index by gaining 2.7%, while the information technology sector’s 2.2% pullback caused the index as a whole to slide 0.16% despite a large advance midweek. The S&P 500 is now trading below the 50-day moving average and is yet to retest the summer’s July 27 range high.
This week the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) meeting on Wednesday, September 20, occupies much of the headlines early on, although the market already thoroughly expects interest rates to remain stable. Tuesday’s Instacart initial public offering (IPO) should also boost sentiment as the market was rewarded the previous week for its trust in the Arm Holdings (ARM) IPO.
A number of other significant economic indicators litter the calendar this week, including Housing Starts, Existing Home Sales and a survey of the US manufacturing and services sectors. NASDAQ 100 futures lead the pack on Monday morning, but all three major US indices are marginally in the black.
S&P 500 News: Fed expected to keep rates fixed at 5.25% to 5.5%
The CME Group’s FedWatch Tool gives the Fed a 99% chance of keeping rates fixed in their current range of between 5.25% and 5.5%. The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) did see headline inflation for August tick higher last week on the back of a surge in oil and gasoline prices, but annualized core inflation still managed to fall. The August Producer Price Index (PPI) also showed a worrisome rise in wholesale prices, but the market does not think data is strong enough to change the central bankers’ minds.
Most investors, portfolio managers and traders have concurred that July’s 25 basis point hike was the end of the hiking cycle this year and that the Fed will likely sustain rates at this nexus for another six months or so until inflation has been truly bested.
The equity market won’t likely move on another rate pause, but stocks could trade up or down depending on how Fed Chair Jerome Powell characterizes the economy, especially labor. Any statement to the effect that the governors of the bank are contemplating further hikes will most certainly send stock prices lower.
Instacart IPO to raise as much as $660 million
Instacart boosted its share price range by $2 from $26 to $28 a share to $28 to $30 a share last Friday. This will raise approximately $660 million for the digital grocery delivery business and value the company between $9.3 billion and $9.9 billion.
With the company watching how Arm Holdings’s IPO last week was oversubscribed by 10x, it would be unsurprising if the price range moves even higher this week. 2023 has witnessed few significant IPOs year to date, so a successful Instacart IPO will provide more evidence that equity optimism is back.
According to the firm’s S1 filing, Instacart’s Q2 results demonstrated double-digit revenue growth that reached $716 million alongside a net income of $114 million. The IPO, which prices on Monday and begins trading on Tuesday, will see the issuance of 22 million shares with an additional 3.3 million shares available if book runners have the demand.
Heavy focus on housing in this week’s economic indicators
Though many traders are keeping one eye out on Detroit this week – where the Biden administration is attempting to bring the United Auto Workers union to the table with General Motors (GM), Ford (F) and Stellantis (STLA) as the partial strike is in its fourth day – a host of fascinating indices and surveys will be released this week on the US housing market, the manufacturing sector and the services sector.
First, August Building Permits on Tuesday are forecast to arrive at 1.445 million, slightly higher than the previous month. Simultaneously, August Housing Starts data will be released, with the market expecting 1.44 million, slightly below July’s figure.
Then on Wednesday, Existing Home Sales for August are expected to rise by 30,000 MoM to 4.1 million.
Friday sees the preliminary S&P Global Manufacturing & Services PMI for September come to light. The market expects readings of 47.8 and 50.3, respectively, a tad below August’s readings.
Nasdaq FAQs
What is the Nasdaq?
The Nasdaq is a stock exchange based in the US that started out life as an electronic stock quotation machine. At first, the Nasdaq only provided quotations for over-the-counter (OTC) stocks but later it became an exchange too. By 1991, the Nasdaq had grown to account for 46% of the entire US securities’ market. In 1998, it became the first stock exchange in the US to provide online trading. The Nasdaq also produces several indices, the most comprehensive of which is the Nasdaq Composite representing all 2,500-plus stocks on the Nasdaq, and the Nasdaq 100.
What is the Nasdaq 100?
The Nasdaq 100 is a large-cap index made up of 100 non-financial companies from the Nasdaq stock exchange. Although it only includes a fraction of the thousands of stocks in the Nasdaq, it accounts for over 90% of the movement. The influence of each company on the index is market-cap weighted. The Nasdaq 100 includes companies with a significant focus on technology although it also encompasses companies from other industries and from outside the US. The average annual return of the Nasdaq 100 has been 17.23% since 1986.
How can I trade the Nasdaq 100?
There are a number of ways to trade the Nasdaq 100. Most retail brokers and spread betting platforms offer bets using Contracts for Difference (CFD). For longer-term investors, Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) trade like shares that mimic the movement of the index without the investor needing to buy all 100 constituent companies. An example ETF is the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ). Nasdaq 100 futures contracts allow traders to speculate on the future direction of the index. Options provide the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell the Nasdaq 100 at a specific price (strike price) in the future.
What Factors Drive the Nasdaq 100
Many different factors drive the Nasdaq 100 but mainly it is the aggregate performance of the component companies revealed in their quarterly and annual company earnings reports. US and global macroeconomic data also contributes as it impacts on investor sentiment, which if positive drives gains. The level of interest rates, set by the Federal Reserve (Fed), also influences the Nasdaq 100 as it affects the cost of credit, on which many corporations are heavily reliant. As such the level of inflation can be a major driver too as well as other metrics which impact on the decisions of the Fed.
Earnings of the week
Monday, September 18 - Stitch Fix (SFIX)
Tuesday, September 19 - AutoZone (AZO), Investcorp Credit Management BDC (ICMB)
Wednesday, September 20 - FedEx (FDX), KB Homes (KBH), General Mills (GIS)
Thursday, September 12 - Darden Restaurants (DRI)
What they said about the market – Wells Fargo
News over the weekend leaked that Disney (DIS) CEO Bob Iger has already held preliminary talks with Nexstar Media Group (NXST) to sell ABC. Iger had previously made comments about his interest in monetizing some of Disney’s waning media properties. Wells Fargo analysts think ABC is worth about $4.5 billion. Separately, businessman Byron Allen is said to have offered $10 billion last week to buy ABC and a number of other cable channels from Disney.
"We think investors are in favor of DIS shedding these lower-growth linear assets even though sales multiples would be below DIS at 12x EV/EBITDA."
S&P 500 forecast
The S&P 500 index appears to be in a downtrend since reaching 4,607 on July 27. A top trendline (black) since then shows that the index has sold off on two occasions since retouching that descending trendline – September 1 and September 14.
The index is now trading below the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). With last Friday’s -1.22% performance, odds are that the index could continue lower in search of support. The 100-day SMA is a suitable candidate since it coincides with the lows of August 21 and August 25 near 4,360.
However, if the Instacart IPO goes off as planned or the Fed delivers optimistic chatter on Wednesday, a break of that top trendline will send bulls piling back in to push the index back to the 4,590 to 4,637 resistance range.
S&P 500 daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0650 on Monday
EUR/USD fluctuates in a tight channel slightly above 1.0650 on Monday following the previous week's bearish action. In the absence of high-tier data releases, investors refrain from taking large positions. Later in the week, the US Federal Reserve will announce policy decisions.
GBP/USD struggles to recover above 1.2400
GBP/USD gained traction and briefly rose above 1.2400 in the European session on Monday. With the cautious market mood ahead of this week's key central bank events helping the USD hold its ground, however, the pair is having a hard time gathering recovery momentum.
Gold clings to small daily gains, trades below $1,930
Gold price stays in positive territory slightly below $1,930 on Monday. Ahead of the Fed's highly-anticipated interest rate decision on Wednesday, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield moves sideways near 4.3%, limiting XAU/USD's volatility.
Shiba Inu whales move 1.52 trillion SHIB overnight, meme coin gears for recovery
Shiba Inu, one of the largest meme coins in the crypto ecosystem, seems to be gearing towards a price recovery, according to the latest on-chain developments.
S&P 500 Forecast: Instacart IPO, Fed interest rate decision lead weekly calendar
The S&P 500 sank for the second week in a row last week as the utility sector led the index by gaining 2.7%, while the information technology sector’s 2.2% pullback caused the index as a whole to slide 0.16% despite a large advance midweek.