Standard & Poor’s 500 reaches new 2023 high at 4,623.

US Treasury yields mixed following auction.

US November CPI on Tuesday is projected to show inflation flattening out.

Fed unveils interest rate decision on Wednesday, widely expected to keep rates unchanged.

Oracle, Adobe, Costco, Darden Restaurants report earnings this week.

The S&P 500 index launched itself to a new high for the year on Monday. The index reached 4,623, which was just above the earlier annual high of 4,607 from July 27.

The S&P 500 index gained 0.39% on Monday, a little below the Dow Jones Industrial Average and about double the NASDAQ Composite's performance. Oracle (ORCL) earnings will be released after Monday's close.

Longer-dated US Treasury yields rose about 1% early Monday, but later in the session the yield picture mostly declined. The US Treasury auctioned off 3-month and 6-month bills and 3-year and 10-year bonds, which led bond yields to reduce late in the day.

Investors will largely focus on November CPI data and how the Federal Reserve (Fed) on Wednesday discusses it. No one expects a change in rates at the Wednesday meeting, but there is uncertainty about the Fed’s Dot Plot heading into 2024.

S&P 500 News: November CPI forecast has inflation largely stable

Besides rising Treasury yields, another obstacle holding down stock market gains is the general consensus on Wall Street that November US CPI, out on Tuesday, will remain largely flat with the previous reading.

For instance, monthly headline inflation is expected to tick higher from 0% to 0.1%, while the annual reading is projected to decline from 3.2% to 3.1%.

Core inflation is in much the same boat. The monthly Core reading for November is expected to rise from 0.2% to 0.3%, while annually Core inflation is expected to remain flat at 4%.

This is not great news for investors since the Fed’s target is 2% annual Core inflation. Despite approximately 18 months of inflation declining, the central bank needs Core CPI to be cut in half to reach its goal. Investors have largely been sanguine about the issue so far, noting that inflation is overall moving in the right direction. But the central bank seems to confer more significance to boldly meeting its goal.

Like usual, a lower reading will help investors reap the harvest as stock prices will shoot higher. A higher CPI reading, on the other hand, will lead to a sell-off. This is because it will lead to forecasts for interest rates remaining higher for a longer period of time.

Wednesday FOMC meeting hinges on Dot Plot

Every quarter, the central bank releases an updated Dot Plot, wherein Fed governors predict future Fed interest rate decisions over the following couple of years. The release is relevant in that it helps stock pickers determine how tight or loose monetary policy will be well into the future.

The Dot Plot graph is found inside the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) report that hasn’t been released since September. The September SEP startled Fed watchers by reducing the 2024 interest rates cuts from 1 percentage point to just fifty basis points.

The reason that the Dot Plot and SEP are more important on Wednesday is that the market is near unanimous in its outlook that the Fed will keep the fed funds rate at its current range of 5.25% to 5.5%. In the September SEP, the consensus called for one more rate hike before 2023 ended, but with inflation declining since then, most economists think this unlikely.

If the Dot Plot shows that the same 50 basis points is all the cuts that 2024 is likely to see, expect the S&P 500 to sell off. But a move back to 75 basis points or 100 being lopped off the fed funds rate one year from now will see the optimism spread like a PG&E-caused wildfire.

In addition to the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, Wednesday will deliver an updated Producer Price Index, this time for November. Core PPI is expected to decline from 2.4% annually to 2.3%.