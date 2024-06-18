S&P 500 continues making all-time highs once again as Wall Street proffers new targets

Evercore ISI leads Street with 6,000 year-end call on S&P 500.

Wall Street places heavier bets on S&P 500 at 5,600 however.

Evercore analyst says S&P 500 could reach 7,000 by end of next year.

Nvidia becomes most valuable company in the world.

The S&P 500 produced its 30th all-time high of the year on Monday, and based on recent predictions the 2024 rally is not over yet. Tuesday has met the challenge by adding a 31st YTD all-time high, pushing the index up to 5,490.

Evercore ISI raised its price target for the S&P 500 index to a Street high of 6,000, which helped propel the index higher.

The rally is largely being led by semiconductor stocks on Tuesday, but weakness from Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) have left indices mixed.

S&P 500 news: The race to $4 trillion

Nvidia (NVDA) zoomed ahead of peers to become the most valuable company in the world on Tuesday. At the time of writing on Tuesday afternoon, Nvidia is worth $3.33 trillion, while Microsoft comes in second at $3.31 trillion and Apple at $3.28 trillion.

Nvidia owes its fortunes entirely to the growth in the artificial intelligence (AI) intelligence realm, but hold on, says Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives. In a conference speech on Tuesday, Ives said that Apple would thrust ahead to a valuation of $4 trillion within a year as it uses Apple Intelligence to own “AI in the consumer” segment.

The race to $4 trillion is becoming a common subject of debate on Wall Street of late, with various personalities believing that one of the three majors will be the first to do it before the year is out.

Evercore ISI strategist Julian Emanuel’s projection of 6,000 by year end for the S&P 500 was a major overhaul of his earlier 4,750 call. The 6,000 forecast is now the highest on Wall Street, following Goldman Sachs’ 5,600 year-end target over the weekend. Goldman is late to the party, matching UBS and BMO’s same target level.

Of course, Emanuel’s forecast heavily relies on continued optimistic headlines from the Magnificent Seven stocks, particularly semiconductors. What’s even more, Emanuel says growing profitability and multiple expansion could see the S&P 500 reach 7,000 by the end of 2025. That’s just 18 months away and would imply a 27.5% gain over that time period.

"S&P 500 6,000 by year-end on $238 EPS implies a 25x trailing PE multiple, extended on a historical basis, but well short of the 28x Y2K peak; 7,000 is possible by end-2025", wrote the Evercore ISI analyst.

Tempering this bullishness, the Wells Fargo Investment Institute releases a note on Monday saying that the 250 days following the Federal Reserve's (Fed) first interest rate cut during rate-cutting cycles on average results in a 20% decline in the index. Based on rate betting markets, the first Fed rate cut is expected this September.



S&P 500 earnings calendar

Tuesday, June 18 - KB Home (KBH)

Thursday, June 20 - Accenture (ACN), Kroger (KR), Darden Restaurants (DRI)

Friday, June 21 - CarMax (KMX)

S&P 500 daily chart

The S&P 500 is traveling from higher high to higher high. Day after day, the index continues setting records. This is often the time when extreme bullishness can turn on a dime however.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at a heightened 76 reading. For traders looking to go long, patience should allow for a reset back near the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) near 5,250 or the range support at 5,200.