S&P 500 bears are moving in but on the front side of bull trend

- US stocks slammed into the close and erode the NFP knee-jerk rally.
- Investors rethink the US data this week and the hawkish sentiment is a dark cloud over Wall Street.
The S&P 500 (US500) index fell on Friday with weakness intensifying into the close. The US Nonfarm Payrolls data from the Labor Department, which offered a mixed view of the US job market, weighed on market sentiment later in the day. The US500 is down some 0.15% at the time of writing, falling from a high of 4,441.50 and reaching a low of 4,397.2.
Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) in the US rose 209,000 in June, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Friday. This reading came in below the market expectation of 225,000. May's increase of 339,000 got revised lower to 306,000. The US Dollar came under renewed selling pressure with the initial reaction to the mixed jobs data and the US indexes rallied. However, bears moved in as the combined data this week has suggested the Federal Reserve will likely resume raising interest rates later this month.
For stocks, next week brings quarterly results from some of the big US banks in what will mark the unofficial start of the second-quarter earnings season. As of Friday, analysts expect S&P 500 earnings to have fallen 6.4% in the quarter versus a year ago, a forecast that has weakened since July 1, according to IBES Refinitiv data. The US Consumer Price Index will also be a key event.
US500 technical analysis
A series of breaks of structure to the upside leaves the bull trend intact but a break of 4329 will leave a bearish outlook on the charts.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends rally to 1.0950 as USD selloff continues
EUR/USD gathered bullish momentum and advanced to the 1.0950 area during the American trading hours on Friday. The US Dollar stays under persistent selling pressure following the disappointing Nonfarm Payrolls data, fuelling the pair's rally ahead of the weekend.
GBP/USD rises two fresh two-week high above 1.2800
GBP/USD climbed to its highest level in two weeks above 1.2800 on Friday. Following a mixed reaction to the US June jobs report, which showed an increase of 209,000 in Nonfarm Payrolls, the USD came under heavy selling pressure, boosting the pair.
Gold recovers above $1,930 after US jobs data
Gold price turned north and advanced beyond $1,930 ahead of the weekend. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield retreated toward 4% following the disappointing NFP reading and the USD started to weaken against rivals, helping XAU/USD gain traction.
SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit: Attorney says Ripple will appeal to the Supreme Court if it loses
XRP holder community is speculating about the outcome of the SEC lawsuit. An XRP holder asked for pro-XRP attorney John Deaton’s opinion on what to expect if SEC wins the lawsuit against Ripple.
Alibaba stock shares tick higher as Chinese government clears way for license, IPO
BABA stock has advanced 3.4% in Friday’s premarket after news emerged in the Asian session that Chinese regulators are close to handing affiliate Ant Group a large fine that will allow it to move on from an era of scrutiny and once again attempt to go public.