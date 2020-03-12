South Korea confirms 114 new coronavirus cases, Guyana and Cuba report first case

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday, South Korea confirmed 114 new coronavirus cases and six more deaths from the infectious disease.

The new cases bring the country’s total to 7,869, with 66 deaths, per Reuters.

Meanwhile, Guyana on Wednesday confirmed its first case of the virus in a Guyanese woman who returned from the US last week. Cuba confirmed its first cases, as the government appeals to citizens to make their own masks.