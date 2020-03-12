US Pres. Trump: Very important for all countries & businesses to know that trade will in no way be affected by EU travel ban

US President Trump is back on the wires now, via Twitter, following his address to the nation earlier today.

Trump tweeted out: “Hoping to get the payroll tax cut approved by both Republicans and Democrats, and please remember, very important for all countries & businesses to know that trade will in no way be affected by the 30-day restriction on travel from Europe. The restriction stops people not goods.”

US President offers some conciliatory remarks after his announcement on the travel restrictions on Europe and a lack of economic stimulus plan to battle the coronavirus outbreak triggered a fresh risk-aversion wave across the financial markets.

Meanwhile, the US State Department has issued a global level 3 health advisory for all overseas travel, citing that everyone should reconsider travel overseas due the COVID-19 outbreak.

Market reaction

Risk aversion has somewhat stabilized, but a sea of red still persists in the Asian equities, US equity futures and oil prices.

USD/JPY is seen consolidating the drop to 103.09, now trading around 103.30, still down 1.14% on the day.