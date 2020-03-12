China’s NHC reports 15 new confirmed coronavirus cases, US Pres. Trump cancels events

According to China’s National Health Commission (NHC), Mainland China reported 15 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 11 new deaths as on end-March 11.

The total confirmed cases in China now stands at 80,793, with the death toll up at 3169.

The situation is getting worse in the US, with big celebrities tested positive for the infection disease while the US National Basketball Association (NBA) has suspended all games until further notice.

US President Trump also cancelled his events scheduled in Colorado and Nevada this week.

Earlier today, the Washington State confirmed 366 new cases.

Market reaction

Markets remain in a panic situation, exacerbated by a lack of any US economic stimulus package from US President Trump to fight the virus outbreak.

A flight to safety in the US bonds is prompting a broad sell-off in the risk assets, with the 10-year US rates down 10%, oil crashes 7% while USD/JPY drops back to the 103.50 region, as S&P 500 futures tank over 4%.