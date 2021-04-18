Sources: China opens its borders to billions of dollars of gold imports – Reuters

Reuters quotes five anonymous sources during the weekend news while saying, “China has given domestic and international banks permission to import large amounts of gold into the country.”
The move is cited as “potentially helping to support global gold prices after months of declines,” by the news.
The news suggests around $150 tons of gold imports or worth $85 billion will please gold buyers while also signaling the deliveries in either April alone or in April and May, per sources.
The news piece also contained one source suggesting the Chinese banks having no quota for gold imports for a while also indicating around 10 tons a month or $600 million of imports versus 75 tons or roughly $3.5 billion a month in 2019.
“India's demand for bullion has also rebounded from a pandemic-induced slump, with record-breaking imports in March of 160 tonnes of gold, an Indian government source told Reuters this month,” also said the report.
Market implications
Given China’s status as among the world’s largest gold buyers, such news favors the yellow metal bulls who recently cheered US dollar weakness. However, gold fails to keep the uptick to $1,778 during the early Monday’s trading in Asia.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Teases double-top bearish formation below 1.2000
EUR/USD lower ground near 1.1975, down 0.07% intraday, following a sluggish start to the week’s trading during Monday’s Asian session. The sellers battle 50-HMA while teasing the double-top bearish chart formation on the hourly play.
GBP/USD finally reacts to risk appetite
The British Pound was the most benefited from risk-appetite, recovering from an intraday low of 1.3715 on Friday to hit a weekly high of 1.3842, closing it a handful of pips below the level. GBP/USD has turned bullish in the near-term, with an immediate resistance at 1.3845.
Gold could target $1,800 if US T-bond yields push lower
Gold registered its largest weekly gain of 2021. The XAU/USD pair spent the first half of the day in a relatively tight range below $1,750 but rose sharply on Thursday amid a steep decline witnessed in the US Treasury bond yields.
VeChain shows mixed signals amid market weakness
VeChain just recently formed a new all-time high of $0.189 on April 15 after a massive rally in April. The digital asset had a brief consolidation period in the last 24 hours but could be aiming for the next leg up soon.
Gamestop waits for breakout signal, technical levels to watch
GameStop is struggling for relevance as COIN takes over! GME shares under pressure, down 6% on Thursday. GME is looking for a new CEO according to Reuters.